10 Airbnbs near excellent breweries outside of NYC
If you're in the mood for sipping suds away from home, these Airbnbs can serve as your home away from home.
Beer devotees and libationists looking for great breweries to tour near NYC have a massive selection to choose from. It's brimming with beer houses and taprooms, but those traveling for the tastings will ultimately need a place to stay. That's where we come in. We've rounded up 10 Airbnb stays near excellent breweries so you don't have to do the work.
Airbnbs near good breweries
Cozy Guest Apartment near Hudson Valley Brewery
Near: Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon, NY
About the brewery: On East Main Street, this spot specializes in hoppy beer with complementary flavors that make it easy to go down. Drafts and wide cans are both found in its big space.
The stay: Less than a mile from downtown Beacon, NY, this cozy and private apartment is a safe haven once you're done trying the brews at Hudson Valley Brewery. It suits up to four guests though it's just a one-bedroom. There's a cute porch to sit out on once the weather gets warmer, too. $130 per night.
New Old House near Industrial Arts Brewing
Near: Industrial Arts Brewing in Beacon, NY
About the brewery: It is known for its fresh, hoppy beers you can taste in a state-of-the-art brewhouse located in the Garnerville Arts and Industrial Complex. You can get to it in 15 minutes from this enchanting stay in nearby Cold Spring.
The stay: There's a beautiful wrap-around porch, mature trees, and beautiful green space to take in around this stately home, which also boasts a comfortable ground floor with two sitting rooms, a dining room, and a farmhouse kitchen. It can accommodate eight guests across four bedrooms. $600 per night.
The Dakin House near Crossroads Brewing Company
Near: Crossroads Brewing Company in Athens, NY
About the brewery: Located in the Brooks Opera House, this spot has a seven-barrel brewhouse with 10 taps that offer a selection of award-winning beers, including the beloved Outrage IPA or its full-bodied Black Rock Stout.
The stay: Stay in style in the Dakin House, a renovated Greek Federal Style home built in 1800. You'll have the third floor to yourself with large light-filled open spaces, original hardwood floors, a comfortable living/dining room and a separate bedroom, with a queen-size bed and adjoining private bath. $225 per night.
Tribeca triplex near The Albany Distilling Company Bar
Near: The Albany Distilling Company Bar in Albany, NY
About the distillery: This is for the lover of clear alcohol. Located in the renovated shell of a 19th-century Nabisco factory, this spot is a small craft distillery with a full line of spirits, from cocktails and whiskey to vodka and rum. Albany has a ton of breweries, so make sure to check this one out for something different.
The stay: This three-level stay has everything you'll need for a comfortable stay, including a full kitchen and bar, a big living room and a master bedroom with a full bath. $115 per night.
Charming Vintage Sears Home near Suarez Family Brewery
Near: The Suarez Family Brewery in Hudson, NY
About the brewery: Owned and operated by a former Brooklyn resident, this small mom-and-pop specializes in ales of mixed fermentation, unfiltered lagers and other crispy little beers (the Wheat Pale Ale and Crispy Little).
The stay: Stay in an authentic Sears catalog home in Hudson—a quiet and comfortable getaway for those looking to take a low-key escape from the city. $162 per night.
Raven's Nest townhouse near Victory Brewing Company
Near: Victory Brewing Company in Downington, PA
About the brewery: This spot is celebrating 25 years in the business and has a lot to show for it, including 20 brands of beer like the popular Prima Pils, HopDevil, DirtWolf, Summer Love, and Golden Monkey and Sour Monkey brews. Unique to this spot is its growler filler that allows any 20 draft beers to be routed to the counter-pressure growler filler, which makes the beers' shelf life longer.
The stay: A stay in this 1850 townhouse will accommodate four comfortably across two bedrooms. It still holds much of its original character, including stone walls and pumpkin pine flooring. You'll have all three floors to use as your own. $302 per night.
Cozy apartment near Tree House Brewing
Near: Tree House Brewing in Charlton, Massachusetts.
About the brewery: A beer mecca, this spot is considered to be one of the best in the U.S. It's a non-distributing brewery, meaning you can only purchase on-site, so it's worth a trip. It's famous for its IPAs and stouts.
The stay: This 1,200-square-foot apartment is just 13 minutes from Tree House Brewing. Situated on a quiet street in Southbridge, it's within walking distance to Main Street. The apartment can accommodate up to four guests. $139 per night.
The Lounge near The Alchemist
Near: The Alchemist in Stowe, VT
About the brewery: The Alchemist strives to have the happiest brew on the market and has a huge following. It's beloved for its Heady Topper DIPA and Focal Banger IPA. This is its "visitor center," where you can sample its offerings and purchase a case of whatever you like. Its original location is in Waterbury, VT.
The Stay: The Lounge is in the heart of Stowe, which makes it just a few minutes' drive from the brewery. This one-bedroom apartment is located on Main Street, so it's easy to walk the downtown area. It is located on the first floor of the Butler House and is a clean and comfortable stay for those visiting the area. $212 per night.
A private room on Mad River near Lawson's Finest Liquids
Near: Lawson's Finest Liquids in Waitsfield, VT
About the brewery: This spot boasts world-class IPAs and maple brews (you read that—it is in Vermont, after all). It's a highly-acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery that'll have you appreciating the simplicity of a really good, cold drink.
The stay: The area is a bit more rural, so if you want the full experience, grab a private room at The Farm on Mad River, a five-bedroom bed and breakfast. $95 per night.
Three-bedroom downtown suite near Foam Brewers
Near: Foam Brewers in Burlington, VT
About the brewery: Foam, which is right on the waterfront of Lake Champlain, brews in small batches so it can serve up a changing beer lineup, and just like its name suggests, it focuses on crafting the perfect foamy beer.
The stay: It's just a few minutes' walk to the brewery from this clean and historic apartment (form 1912) with three bedrooms. The suite of bedrooms share one bathroom that has a claw foot tub that is "scrubbed daily," so you don't have to be afraid of a good soak after you've downed your suds. $334 per night.