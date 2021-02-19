10 Airbnbs near excellent breweries outside of NYC

Near: Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon, NY

About the brewery: On East Main Street, this spot specializes in hoppy beer with complementary flavors that make it easy to go down. Drafts and wide cans are both found in its big space.

The stay: Less than a mile from downtown Beacon, NY, this cozy and private apartment is a safe haven once you're done trying the brews at Hudson Valley Brewery. It suits up to four guests though it's just a one-bedroom. There's a cute porch to sit out on once the weather gets warmer, too. $130 per night.