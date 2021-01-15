The coziest Airbnbs you can rent near NYC this winter

After being cooped up in our apartments for almost four months, New Yorkers are craving a change of scenery. And while we can't really travel that many places right now (since the EU has banned us), we're looking closer to home for possible getaways.

Airbnb is one option people are using to get out of their respective Groundhog Day-like situations. Staying in a new neighborhood can help cure that wanderlust for a bit and make you feel like a tourist in your own city.

And while it's best to stay at home right now, Airbnb does has an optional protocol, including a 40-page manual on proper cleaning practices, that suggests keeping at least 24 hours between rentals, among other things. So if you're going to rent an Airbnb, make sure to find out how the host is sanitizing the space and if masks are required.

We also highly recommend booking an entire place, not a room, as the former will demand less human interaction. And bring your own cleaning supplies to do a quick clean after check in.

All that being said, there are some incredible lodging options across the city worth checking into, from a houseboat stay to one with full skyline views and a private, outdoor cinema experience. Below are some of our favorites.