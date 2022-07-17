Good for: living in a Wes Anderson-esque world
Three words: prepare to swoon. The Great Madras in Singapore's Little India district is said to be one of Singapore's most instagrammable hotel (just when you thought we had enough of those). So you can expect beautiful aesthetics and a modern contemporary design. Dotted around are hues of pastel pink, green, and blue – and potted plants in the common areas. As for the facilities, you can look forward to relaxing in the outdoor pool, or eating at the deli cafe.