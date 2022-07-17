Singapore
Lloyd's Inn
Photograph: Lloyd's Inn

The best cheap hotels in Singapore under $200

Who says budget rooms have to be a bore? We've rounded the best hotels under $200 in Singapore with great character

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Time Out contributors
Contributor
Ed Cunningham
Singapore has (quite rightly, to be honest) a reputation for being one of the most expensive cities in the world. But the bustling metropolis certainly isn’t totally free of affordable places to stay – whether for staycations or wider travels, you can still find plenty of ways to do the city on the cheap. You’ve just got to know where to look.   

And luckily enough, we do know where to look. And what’s more is that Singapore’s cheap hotels still manage to be very luxurious indeed. Some even include things like swimming pools and fitness centres, all conveniently located within the city limits. These are our top picks from Singapore’s finest budget hotels.

RECOMMENDED: Live list of hotels accepting staycation reservations and the best staycation promotions in Singapore

The Great Madras
Marc Tan

1. The Great Madras

  • Hotels
  • Rochor

Good for: living in a Wes Anderson-esque world

Three words: prepare to swoon. The Great Madras in Singapore's Little India district is said to be one of Singapore's most instagrammable hotel (just when you thought we had enough of those). So you can expect beautiful aesthetics and a modern contemporary design. Dotted around are hues of pastel pink, green, and blue – and potted plants in the common areas. As for the facilities, you can look forward to relaxing in the outdoor pool, or eating at the deli cafe.

Hotel G

2. Hotel G

  • Hotels
  • Rochor

Good for: whacky chic

Exactly the kind of hotel you’d expect to pop up in an arts and culture district, Hotel G is crammed full of eclectic little features and wonders. Mixing industrial, vintage and bohemian chic with top-end contemporary appliances and features, the G’s rooms are neatly assembled and topped with quirky details and amenities. It’s all pretty damn cool – and made even cooler by the fact that guests get dining credits to spend at either the trendy, affordable winery Ginett or American burger bar 25 Degrees. Sounds swish, eh?

Heritage Collection on Chinatown
Photograph: Heritage Collection

3. Heritage Collection on Chinatown

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chinatown

Good for: an affordable staycay in a heritage-rich neighbourhood

Looking for an affordable stay in the intriguing, historic Chinatown? Heritage Collection on Chinatown, nestled in the beating heart of the neighbourhood, might just be what you’re looking for. Its address on 227 South Bridge Road ensures that guests are within walking distance from the district’s iconic attractions such as Masjid Chulia, Sri Mariamman Temple and the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, while still nearby dining options in the area: like Amoy Street and Maxwell Food Centres, as well as the restaurants and cocktail bars of Club Street and Ann Siang Road. 

There are several room categories here, from the spacious Premium Lofts (from $122 a night), convenient Studio Premium rooms (from $100 a night) to the cosier Studio Single rooms (from $70 a night) for solo staycationers. If you’re a Singaporean planning a staycation with your SingaporeRediscovers Voucher, Heritage Collection should be on the top of your list. A bonus? You will also receive a limited-edition Heritage Collection EZ-Link card featuring mural artist Yip Yew Chong’s street art. For bookings, visit www.hericoll.com.

Time Out Singapore in partnership with Heritage Collection 

Lloyd's Inn
Photograph: Lloyd's Inn

4. Lloyd's Inn

  • Hotels
  • River Valley

Good for: minimalist vibes

This Orchard Road address puts Lloyd's Inn just a little beyond the perimeters of the famous shopping district, and less than 100 metres from the infamous Oxley house (once home to the former PM Lee Kuan Yew). The concrete-clad structure looks avant-garde next to the surrounding older, conventional architecture, but step inside and you’ll find it lush and welcoming. The rooms have eight style varieties, bathed in soft natural light and with a Nordic minimalism, which make you feel like you're being whisked away to a cosy Airbnb in Europe. The facilities aren’t grand, but the roof terrace and foliage-lined dipping pool are idyllic enough to lull you into serenity – if you can stop Instagramming, that is.

Hotel Mono

5. Hotel Mono

  • Hotels
  • Chinatown

Good for: an authentic look at Chinatown

Set within six historical shophouses, this minimalist joint is not only a well-kept secret, but effortlessly chic. The contemporary design is clean and almost futuristic, giving the rooms a spacious feel that cramped budget hotels sometimes lack. Besides which, there's an air of tranquillity thanks to the lack of clutter – allowing for total rest and recuperation after you've schlepped round the Singapore sights. Our only gripe is that several of the rooms' windows merely open into an airwell, but at least you get some natural light (or switch on the sleek lightning bars to artificially amp up the brightness). If you're booking online keep an eye out for Hotel Mono's special promotions that run at various times throughout the year.

M Social Singapore

6. M Social Singapore

  • Hotels
  • Raffles Place

Good for: a dash of millennial

The achingly cool M Social is all futuristic neon colours, steel and mirrored furnishings in the distinctive, flamboyant design style of Philippe Starck. The ceilings are all double-height, which means that even the smaller lead-in rooms (industry jargon for a hotel’s most affordable category) feel plush and not oppressive. The space is tight but well thought-out, and the bed’s too comfy to leave. There’s a small pool and gym you can hit up, but the appeal of a stay around Robertson Quay is to bask in the breezy laidback charm of its riverside restaurants and Aussie-styled cafes.

Santa Grand Hotel East Coast
Booking.com

7. Santa Grand Hotel East Coast

  • Hotels
  • Marine Parade

Good for: prewar shophouse architecture geeks

The best thing about this hotel is that it's only a 12 minute walk from the beach. So if you're looking for lazy beach days, this is the place for you. It features modern unique designs and features rooms that, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, are filled with natural light. It also boasts a rooftop infinity pool and an indulgent hot tub, all perfect for taking in views of the city’s eastern cultural belt.

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong

8. Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong

  • Hotels
  • Marine Parade

Good for: a collision of heritage and colour

Each Indigo hotel around the globe reflects the neighbourhood in which it’s situated, and in storied Joo Chiat, lined with heritage buildings, the boutique space offers a culturally rich experience. A rooftop infinity pool and a 24-hour fitness centre are the basics everyone expects, but what sets this particular hotel apart is the Indigo Pavilion. Perhaps in a bid to invoke the ‘kampong' (village) spirit that once flowed through the district, the pavilion is a communal space designed to mimic a living room. It’s set with water jars, a lantern-inspired chandelier and a ‘mama shop’ hawking literature from local brand BooksActually, traditional baju (clothes) and other bits.

Hotel Clover The Arts

9. Hotel Clover The Arts

  • Hotels
  • Raffles Place

Good for: tiny but comfy

We’ll be frank. Hotel Clover The Arts has the most compact quarters compared to other hotels on this list. But it is comfortable and clean, and the colourful murals that adorn every room – each one is painted by a local artist or art student – give it a cheerful countenance. And of course, the location is superb. It’s right next to the Civic District and the watering holes that line Boat Quay, steps away from 28HKS – the hottest speakeasy in Singapore – and minutes from the clubs at Clarke Quay. Guests have access to the dipping pool at the sister hotel around the corner, too.

Hotel Soloha
Soloha Hotels

10. Hotel Soloha

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Outram

Good for: super chic staycation on Keong Saik 

One of the coolest new kids on Keong Saik, the intimate 45-room Hotel Soloha evokes tropical modernism that fits perfectly into the charming street. Swing through the wooden panel doors of the white and blue facade, and you'll be greeted by witty and bold interiors and artisanal furnishings. The hotel provides a refreshing burst of colour that juxtaposes against the earthy tones of the surrounding neighbourhood. The boutique hotel is offering year-end exclusive deals starting from $108 for a standard room and $188 for a spacious loft. 

 

lyf Funan Singapore
lyf Funan Singapore

11. lyf Funan Singapore

  • Hotels
  • Residential hotels
  • City Hall

Good for: a dynamic environment 

Dubbed as the largest co-living property in Southeast Asia, lyf Funan Singapore is Ascott's latest co-living brand at the recently opened Funan Singapore. And trust us, it's as millennial as millennial gets – neon signs, pastel ball pits, and Wes Anderson-inspired bathrooms included.

Not only is it within walking proximity to City Hall, the Civic District, and Clarke Quay, but it also boasts a dynamic environment with well-designed social spaces and a diverse community. Accommodation starts from $108 per night (valid till December 31, 2020).

Hotel Nuve Urbane

12. Hotel Nuve Urbane

  • Hotels
  • Rochor

Good for: quiet charm

Hotel NuVe Urbane opened its doors back in 2018. It's located in the Lavender area, and the hotel has a total of 62 rooms, so you could say it's quite a small sized hotel. But it's the only NuVe hotel to feature a swimming pool, so if you're looking for lazy afternoons by the pool then this is the place for you. Plus, the rooms are full of modern amenities like a mini fridge with complimentary drinks. 

Mercure Singapore Bugis

13. Mercure Singapore Bugis

  • Hotels
  • Rochor

Good for: a fully-fledged business hotel

As far as budget stays go, Mercure Singapore Bugis ticks all the right boxes. It’s centrally located and close to three MRT stations: Bugis, Bencoolen and Bras Basah. The rooms are fairly spacious and even loft rooms are available for under $200. As for facilities, there’s a small business centre and a good-sized infinity lap pool, jacuzzi and gym. What we particularly like is that there are numerous pockets of space – a breezy courtyard, roof terrace and a lobby lounge. The Albert Court Market & Food Centre is also right behind for some superb and wallet-friendly hawker fare.

Kam Leng Hotel

14. Kam Leng Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Kallang

Good for: a secret hideaway

First established in 1927, this boutique hotel opened its doors once again in 2012 with retro furnishings and nostalgic fittings from the early 1900s. Sitting on vibrant Jalan Besar Road, Kam Leng Hotel provides free local calls and wifi. Decorated in soothing pastel colours, the air-conditioned rooms are equipped with a flat-screen TV, personal safe and free bottled water. En suite bathrooms come with a shower and free toiletries. Kam Leng is a short walk from colourful Little India and the 24-hour Mustafa Shopping Centre.

Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park

15. Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park

  • Hotels
  • Novena

Good for: a taste of local flavour

The Ramada’s Balestier suburb is rarely top of the list for travellers, much less for staycationers, but it makes perfect sense. It’s a bit of a heartland Singapore – flanked as it is by public housing and kopitiams (traditional coffee shops) – but still only a short drive to Orchard Road (take the complimentary hotel shuttle) and Little India. Balestier is also one of Singapore’s most cherished supper streets, teeming with big-name bak kut teh (pork rib soup) and chicken rice shops. The rooms are generously sized and the swimming pool terrace is spacious, inviting and really quite beautiful in the evenings. 

