6 questions with Singaporean indie pop band Islandeer about their latest EP ‘All In’

Singaporean indie pop band Islandeer just released their EP All In earlier this March, and it’s caught our attention in more ways than one – both musically and visually. Made up of Christian Jansen (drums, guitars, keys), Michael Garcia (vocals, guitars, keys) and Clarence Credensa Tan (bass guitar), Islandeer channels inspiration from their favourite bands like Tame Impala, Phoenix, and The Strokes, shaping these influences into their signature sound.

Thus far, they’ve rocked stages at festivals like RIF @ LaSalle and Rocking The Region @ Esplanade, along with performances at Trifecta’s Backyard Sessions, Sofar Sounds, and features on 98.7FM as well as Scratch ‘n’ Shuffle, a local platform for musicians.

We dive All In to explore Islandeer's latest 6-track EP and uncover the sounds and stories behind their newest release.

RECOMMENDED: Local musicians YAØ, Krysta Joy, and xena giam share about their debut tour from Singapore to Japan and Loud and queer: four local LGBTQ+ musicians are here to take up space – and they're not shy about it

Photograph: @islandeerband/Instagram

Can you share your origin story? How did the band come together, and what motivated you guys to start making music?

Michael: The three of us are originally from Singapore Polytechnic. Christian and I were classmates in the same music and audio course and we made music under a different band. We met Clarence after we graduated through ‘soft.com’ where he recognised us from the previous said band.

Christian: Also, we have very similar music tastes so naturally it made sense to try making music together.

What musical influences have shaped your sound, and how do these inspirations manifest in the themes and overall sound of your new EP All In?

M: After our first album we wanted to make more “sellout” and “mainstream” pop songs that still had a trace of our sound. Some influences were from bands like Phoenix, Foster The People and MGMT – we took their ‘polished’ production ideas and made them our own. One example would be infusing programmed Linn drums and percussion loops with our typical guitar-driven ideas.

Photograph: Islandeer

Can you tell us about the creative process behind the unique cover art and visuals?

C: We consulted the person who does all of our artwork, and that person happens to be my sister. The songs for this EP were written during Covid-19, so we had lots of time on hand. Therefore, she wanted to experiment with clay for the album visuals. We didn’t really give it any thought to be honest, we just left it to the expert.

The song is pretty simple – it is about walking around with someone, and enjoying the simple things together.

Which track from the EP are you most excited for fans to hear, and what story does it tell?

M&C: Sunshine Street feat. Raizel. The song is pretty simple – it is about walking around with someone, and enjoying the simple things together. It was also written knowing that the track was going to be a duet. Raizel’s voice also gave our music a whole new dimension that really freshened up our sound.

Photograph: Islandeer

And I think as long as we stay true to this standard of songwriting at our core, our sound will always be uniquely ours.

What is something unique Islandeer hopes to bring to the local music scene through your sound and artistic vision?

M: I feel that Islandeer’s songwriting is the main feature of the band, because we’re able to take the combination of our musical tastes and influences and re-interpret them to produce catchy melodies and lyrics. And I think as long as we stay true to this standard of songwriting at our core, our sound will always be uniquely ours.

Photograph: Islandeer

What’s next for you after this EP release? Are there any exciting projects or tours on the horizon?

M: We’ve been working on writing more unhinged songs since this EP. Also, we are currently working on our live performances that fans can look forward to in the near future.