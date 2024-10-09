The soft rock duo Air Supply is an evergreen band loved by many across all ages. Even if you don’t recognise their name, you might have heard some of the band’s famous hits like All Out of Love or Making Love Out of Nothing at All as either background music in a sad movie, on the radio, or played from your father's old CD players.

Those that would like to seize the chance to hear them live will be able to do so soon – they will be making their way to Singapore as part of their The Lost in Love Experience Once More tour, set to perform at the Resorts World Ballroom on December 13, 2024.

Formed in the 1975, Air Supply is a classic name in the music world renowned for their harmonious melodies and heartfelt lyrics that have captivated audiences worldwide. Comprising Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the band gained fame with timeless hits like All Out of Love, Goodbye and Making Love Out of Nothing at All. Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Air Supply has produced a remarkable collection of global hits, including eight top-five singles that once matched The Beatles' record for consecutive top-five hits. The duo’s contributions to music have also been recognised further with numerous accolades, including an American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Band, a nomination for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist, and induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame.

Tickets are priced from $88 to $198, and can be purchased from October 15, 10am, via Ticketmaster.

