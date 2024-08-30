Subscribe
YOASOBI
Photograph: Poto-Pot
Photograph: Poto-Pot

The best music concerts and festivals in Singapore

2024 is on a roll

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Concerts bring a special energy – seeing your favourite artist up close, singing along with fellow fans, and just soaking in the vibes. If you've been to one, you know the deal – there's nothing like belting out your favourite tunes, throwing your hands in the air (wave 'em like you just don't care), or grooving in the crowd.

This 2024, the music scene is seeing an exciting lineup of mainstream and alternative acts. Our wallets might protest, but our hearts are totally pumped! Keep scrolling to find out what's coming up, all sorted for you by month.

RECOMMENDED: The best lifestyle cafés for music and art lovers and the best luxury hotels in Singapore

September

Conan Gray

  Music
  Music
Conan Gray
Conan Gray
Photograph: Conan Gray/Facebook

When September 1
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

Texas-born singer-songwriter Conan Gray is bringing his Found Heaven On Tour tour to Asia and Singapore is on the list. He is set to take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this September 1, 2024.

 

Laufey

  Music
  Music
Laufey
Laufey
Photograph: Laufey/Facebook

When September 4, 2024
Where Singapore Expo

Icelandic jazz-pop singer-songwriter Laufey is taking her Bewitched tour to Singapore. She will be taking the stage at the Singapore Expo on September 4, 2024. Other cities she will be performing at include Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

 

Aladdin concert

  Music
  Music
Aladdin concert
Aladdin concert
Photograph: Aladdin/Facebook

When September 6 and 7, 2024
Where Esplanade Theatre

Enter a whole new world at the Aladdin concert at Esplanade Theatre this September 6 and 7, featuring a timeless score that will be performed by the acclaimed Metropolitan Festival Orchestra and Symphonia Choralis.

 

LANY

  Music
  Music
LANY
LANY
Photograph: LANY/Facebook

When September 20, 2024
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

Following their show in August last year, the American indie pop duo LANY is making a return as part of their a beautiful blur: the world tour. Scheduled for September 20, 2024, the band is set to perform at a different venue this time – the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

 

Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 2024 Entertainment – OneRepublic, HONNE, Kylie Minogue, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Disclosure, and more

  Music
  Music
Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 2024 Entertainment – OneRepublic, HONNE, Kylie Minogue, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Disclosure, and more
Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 2024 Entertainment – OneRepublic, HONNE, Kylie Minogue, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Disclosure, and more
Photograph: Singapore GP Pte Ltd

When September 20 to 22, 2024
Where Marina Bay Street Circuit

Once again, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is returning for an exhilarating three-day event from September 20 to 22, 2024 – and it’s a known fact that Formula 1 is not complete without its annual groundbreaking acts. This year, look forward to over 100 hours of entertainment across 12 stages. 

The entertainment lineup includes OneRepublic, HONNE, Thirty Seconds to Mars and The Jungle Giants on September 20, Friday. Taking the stage on September 21,  Saturday, are Kylie Minogue, Disclosure (DJ), The Corrs, Kool & The Gang, BabyMonster, Tones And I, and James Murphy (DFA / LCD Soundsystem). The lineup for the last day on September 22 includes Lenny Kravitz, Tones And I, Kylie Minogue (second show), Thirty Seconds to Mars (second show), Dean Lewis and Kelis.

The Maine

  Music
  Music
The Maine
The Maine
Photograph: The Maine/Facebook

When September 24 and 25, 2024
Where Gateway Theatre and *SCAPE The Ground Theatre

American rock band The Maine has announced that Singapore will be one of the stops on their upcoming tour, The Sweet Sixteen Tour. They will be playing for two nights, on September 24 and 25, 2024, at the Gateway Theatre and *SCAPE The Ground Theatre respectively. And Day 2 will be a treat to the OG fans – The Maine will be performing their entire debut album Can't Stop Won't Stop from 2007, alongside a selection of their other popular tracks.

 

Stray Kids

  Music
  Music
Stray Kids
Stray Kids
Photograph: Stray Kids/Facebook

When September 28, 2024
Where National Stadium Singapore

Stray Kids will be dominating the National Stadium on September 28 with their world tour, following a sold-out show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2023. This world tour marks their first concert tour in two and a half years, kicking off in August in Seoul, then moving on to Singapore and 12 other cities.

 

Anne-Marie

  Music
  Music
Anne-Marie
Anne-Marie
Photograph: Anne-Marie/Facebook

When September 30, 2024
Where The Capitol Theatre

English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie will be returning to Singapore again after two years since her last show in 2022 to perform at the Capitol Theatre on September 30, 2024. 

 

October

Olivia Rodrigo

  Music
  Music
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo
Photograph: Olivia Rodrigo

When October 1, 2024
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

Put out the red lights and stop signs, because American pop darling Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in October. Today, she announced dates for the Asia and Australia leg of her Guts World Tour, which will see her stopping by major cities such as Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney. 

Fujii Kaze

  Music
  Music
Fujii Kaze
Fujii Kaze
Photograph: Fujii Kaze/Facebook

When October 26, 2024
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze will kick off his 2024 Asia tour in Singapore, set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26. Other cities that are part of his Asia tour include Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila and Seoul.

 

Jorja Smith

  Music
  Music
Jorja Smith
Jorja Smith
Photograph: Now/Live

When October 29, 2024
Where Capitol Theatre

British songstress Jorja Smith is set to perform at the Capitol Theatre this October 29, 2024. This marks her very first show in Singapore.

 

November

The Kid Laroi

  Music
  Music
The Kid Laroi
The Kid Laroi
Photograph: The Kid Laroi

When November 1, 2024
Where Singapore Expo Hall 7

Big music news has just dropped – Australian rapper The Kid Laroi will be performing in Singapore as part of  ‘The First Time Tour’ for one night only on November 1, 2024, at the Singapore Expo Hall 7. This comes two years after he first took the stage at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix in 2022, where he put on a show full of infectious energy despite the pouring rain.

Thom Yorke

  Music
  Music
Thom Yorke
Thom Yorke
Photograph: Michael Avedon

When November 5, 2024
Where The Star Theatre

Vocalist of rock band Radiohead, Thom Yorke, will perform in Singapore for the very first time, as part of his solo tour. He is set to take the stage at The Star Theatre on November 5.

 

Dua Lipa

  Music
  Music
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Photograph: Dua Lipa/Facebook

When November 6, 2024
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

Singapore is truly on a roll – Dua Lipa will be joining the list of exciting acts this 2024. She is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 6, 2024. This is part of her Radical Optimism Asia Tour that will pit stop at other cities too including Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Seoul. She last performed in Singapore at her sold-out show at The Star Theatre in 2018.

 

Ne-Yo

  Music
  Music
Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo
Photograph: Ne-Yo/Facebook

When November 6, 2024
Where TBA

Ne-Yo is set to make a comeback to Singapore following his debut performance at The Star Theatre last year. This time, he'll be gracing the stage as part of his Champagne & Roses tour on November 6, 2024. However, the venue for the concert has not been disclosed yet.

 

Taemin

  Music
  Music
Taemin
Taemin
Photograph: Big Planet Made

When November 9, 2024
Where TBA

South Korean singer and actor Taemin from the famed K-pop boy group SHINee just announced on Instagram that he will be performing solo in Singapore on November 9, 2024. The location has yet to be revealed. Other cities he will be making a pit stop at include Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Manila.

 

Bombay Bicycle Club

  Music
  Music
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club
Photograph: Bombay Bicycle Club/Facebook

When November 21, 2024
Where Capitol Theatre

English indie rock band Bombay Bicycle Club is set to perform in Singapore on November 21, 2024, at the Capitol Theatre. This show marks their comeback to Singapore after ten years since their last performance in 2014.

 

December

Charlie Puth

  Music
  Music
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth
Photograph: Charlie Puth/Facebook

When December 10, 2024
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium 

Charlie Puth is headed to Singapore as part of his Something New tour, set to grace the stage at Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 10, 2024. The tour will kick off in Kaohsiung, followed by Seoul and Singapore.

2025

Cigarettes After Sex

  Music
  Music
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex
Photograph: Ebru Yildiz

When February 3, 2025
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

We’re barely halfway through 2024, and concert announcements for 2025 have already been released. American dream-pop group Cigarettes After Sex will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 3, 2025, making it the third time the group has performed on our sunny island. The group previously played sold-out shows at the Capitol Theatre in 2017 and 2023, and has a huge, dedicated fanbase – and for good reason.

 

The Script

  Music
  Music
The Script
The Script
Photograph: The Script/Facebook

When February 8, 2024
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

Irish rock band The Script is bringing their Satellite World Tour to Singapore on February 8, 2025, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Other cities they will be performing at include Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand.

J-pop duo YOASOBI will return to Singapore in February 2025 for their Asia tour

  Music
  Music
J-pop duo YOASOBI will return to Singapore in February 2025 for their Asia tour
J-pop duo YOASOBI will return to Singapore in February 2025 for their Asia tour
Photograph: @yoasobi_staff_/Instagram

When February 22 and 23, 2025
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

At the beginning of 2024, YOASOBI performed in Singapore for the first time, closing their concert with a promise to return to put on a show at a larger venue. However, little did we know that their next performance would come so soon – and we are beyond thrilled.

The J-pop duo is set to perform in Singapore once again on February 22 and 23, 2025, this time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as part of their Asia tour. They will also be performing in Jakarta after their pit stop in Singapore.

 

Keshi

  Music
  Music
Keshi
Keshi
Photograph: keshi/Facebook

When March 26, 2025
Where Singapore Indoor Stadium

Just say the word and he’ll be there – singer-songwriter Keshi will be making his return to Singapore on March 26, 2025, as part of his upcoming Requiem Tour. The Houston-based musician will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a step up from his 2023 Hell/Heaven tour, where he performed at The Star Theatre.

 

Upcoming festivals

Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 2024

  Music
  Music
Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 2024
Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 2024
Photograph: Singapore GP Pte Ltd

When September 20 to 22, 2024
Where Marina Bay area

This year's Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 entertainment lineup includes OneRepublic, HONNE and The Jungle Giants on September 20, Friday. Taking the stage on September 21,  Saturday, are Kylie Minogue, Disclosure (DJ), The Corrs, Kool & The Gang, BabyMonster, Tones And I, and James Murphy (DFA / LCD Soundsystem). The lineup for the last day on September 22 includes Lenny Kravitz, Tones And I, Dean Lewis and Kelis.

Sunda Festival 2024

  Music
  • Music festivals
  • Kent Ridge
Sunda Festival 2024
Sunda Festival 2024
Photograph: @sunda.festival/Instagram

When October 5, 2024
Where Haw Par Villa 

The Sunda Festival is returning this October 5, this time with a one-day one-stage event at Haw Par Villa – a location closer to the city centre than last year's venue at Sarimbun Campsite.  And though 2024’s edition is a tad smaller than its first run, we can expect no lack of entertainment and good vibes.

More performances to catch on stage

