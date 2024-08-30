Concerts bring a special energy – seeing your favourite artist up close, singing along with fellow fans, and just soaking in the vibes. If you've been to one, you know the deal – there's nothing like belting out your favourite tunes, throwing your hands in the air (wave 'em like you just don't care), or grooving in the crowd.

This 2024, the music scene is seeing an exciting lineup of mainstream and alternative acts. Our wallets might protest, but our hearts are totally pumped! Keep scrolling to find out what's coming up, all sorted for you by month.