The best listening bars in Singapore

We’re proud to say that Singapore is home to some of the best bars in the world, solidifying its rep as the cocktail capital of Asia. And thanks to these trailblazers leading the charge, new watering holes are constantly emerging to shake up the scene. But there's another type of drinking den that's gaining traction in the city: listening bars.

As vinyl continues its comeback across the globe, these sound-centred sanctuaries are changing the way we experience music and nightlife, offering a sophisticated escape where analogue beats meet artisan cocktails. Unlike the pulsating dance floors of nightclubs, listening bars bring together two simple pleasures: the tactile warmth of vinyl and a refined drink in hand. From tropical havens in sunset hues to vintage hideaways with record-lined walls, these intimate bars are a blend of artistry, ambiance, and impeccable taste. Here’s a guide to the ones you’ll want to tune into.

