Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Offtrack
Photograph: Offtrack/Instagram
Photograph: Offtrack/Instagram

The best listening bars in Singapore

With tantalising tipples and tunes, these bars are turning up the volume for an alternative night out

Cam Khalid
Written by Cam Khalid
Branded Content Editor
Advertising

We’re proud to say that Singapore is home to some of the best bars in the world, solidifying its rep as the cocktail capital of Asia. And thanks to these trailblazers leading the charge, new watering holes are constantly emerging to shake up the scene. But there's another type of drinking den that's gaining traction in the city: listening bars. 

As vinyl continues its comeback across the globe, these sound-centred sanctuaries are changing the way we experience music and nightlife, offering a sophisticated escape where analogue beats meet artisan cocktails. Unlike the pulsating dance floors of nightclubs, listening bars bring together two simple pleasures: the tactile warmth of vinyl and a refined drink in hand. From tropical havens in sunset hues to vintage hideaways with record-lined walls, these intimate bars are a blend of artistry, ambiance, and impeccable taste. Here’s a guide to the ones you’ll want to tune into.

RECOMMEND: The best bars in Singapore and the best record stores in Singapore

1. Offtrack

  • Pan-Asian
  • Raffles Place
Offtrack
Offtrack
Photograph: Offtrack

When you pair up two of Singapore’s nightlife mavens, things are bound to go a little off track (you know you love it). Dean Chew of the renowned DJ collective Darker Than Wax and Daniel O'Connor from the much-loved party crew Ice Cream Sundays have revamped a former disco haunt into a vibrant 'living room' with a mission to foster the next wave of music and culture. Awash in the sunset shades of a tropical getaway, this modular, mood-lit space rotates with the seasons, from the artwork on the walls to the beats that spin through the night. Each rotation brings in new local and international DJ sets, and the owners are serious about pushing the vinyl record sleeve at Offtrack – expect DJ and production workshops for those keen to learn the craft.

2. Vertigo 26

  • City Hall
Vertigo 26
Vertigo 26
Photograph: Vertigo 26

Hidden beneath the Mint Museum of Toys, Vertigo 26 whispers rather than shouts. It has all the makings of a safe sanctuary for audiophiles: rows of records, ambient lighting, and a rotating beer tap featuring craft IPAs, sours, stout, and ale to keep you refreshed through the night. There’s also a sign that reads "turn off your mind, relax & flow downstream" – and that’s really the mantra here. At the helm of the decks is DJ Robin Chua, aka KiDG, whose collection spans 80s synth, funk, electronica, and a treasure trove of rare finds. His deft transitions between genres keep the crowd on their toes, creating a journey through sounds you never knew you loved. And with rare treasures like a P. Ramlee record or a forgotten disco gem, it’s the kind of experience that tempts you to stay and let the night unfold.

Advertising

3. Appetite

  • Tanjong Pagar
Appetite
Appetite
Photograph: Appetite/Facebook

Bring your appetite up two floors above Michelin-starred restaurant Nouri, where you'll find a trinity of flavours, sounds, and visual art in one gorgeous setting. Appetite’s listening lounge is designed to draw you in with plush sofas, subtle lighting, and shelves housing a 3,000-strong vinyl collection curated by chef-owner Ivan Brehm. It celebrates vinyl’s golden age with everything from Afro-Cuban jazz to 70s rock and 90s R&B, creating a soundscape that’s as layered as the dishes and cocktails served here. Savour Brehm’s crossroads cooking with dishes like foie gras and chicken parfait, and spiced Brittany pigeon with chestnut hummus and cranberry gastrique. And pair them with classic cocktails made with an Appetite twist – Bloody Mary with Japanese hot sauce yuzu kosho and Worcestershire sauce, anyone?

4. Simply Analog

  • Chinatown
Simply Analog
Simply Analog
Photograph: Tin Box Group

For a dose of retro vibes with a contemporary twist, head to Simply Analog. A passion project from Adrian Leong of the multi-concept lifestyle brand Tin Box Group, this bar is all about celebrating vinyl’s timeless appeal with a little something extra for cocktail lovers. Here, music and mixology blend seamlessly. The bar menu, lovingly dubbed the “cocktail album,” nods to music’s greatest hits – channel your inner Beyonce as you sip on Drunk In Love which features rum whisky, maraschino, and cherry. The energy here comes alive with live DJ sets every Wednesday and Friday, transporting you to different eras in music history. Whatever soundtrack you’re looking for for your evening out, Simply Analog strikes the right chord.

Advertising

5. RPM

  • Cocktail bars
  • Chinatown
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
RPM
RPM
Photograph: RPM by D.Bespoke

Meet the cool younger brother of Japanese bar D.Bespoke, and you’ll see why Japan’s love affair with vinyl has found its way to Singapore. This 30-seat hideaway, curated by former singer Daiki Kanetaka, is a shrine to sound. RPM refers to ‘revolutions per minute,’ and the vibe here revolves around a profound respect for vinyl’s history. From the floor-to-ceiling wooden shelves brimming with records to the vintage JBL speakers towering above and the private room with premium turntables, RPM immerses you in its audio universe. Specialising in shochu, cocktails, and Japanese whiskies, RPM is more than a bar – it’s an education in taste and sound. Kanetaka’s record collection ranges from funk and jazz to local classics and Japanese city pop, inviting you to explore music that transcends borders and eras.

6. Swee Lee Clarke Quay

  • Shopping
  • Music and entertainment
  • Raffles Place
Swee Lee Clarke Quay
Swee Lee Clarke Quay
Photograph: Swee Lee

With its impressive lineup of records and instruments, Swee Lee’s flagship store at Star Vista attracts avid musicians and casual music lovers like moths to a flame. But its sister venue at Clarke Quay takes things to a whole new level. Set in a spacious, atmospheric former warehouse, this experience store fuses music retail – think limited-edition guitars, high-quality audio equipment, and rare vinyl records – with an array of immersive features. Here, you’ll find an artist lounge, a creator corner, vinyl listening stations, and a stylish café and bar, all designed to elevate your sonic journey. Whether you’re soaking up an open mic night or getting lost in the sounds of your favourite record, elevate the experience with music-inspired cocktails created by the famed bar, Employees Only.

Spin more tunes

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.