A new three-storey Hermès boutique opens in Singapore with sleek nature-inspired decor

It’s located at Orchard, within Takashimaya

Rachel Yohannan
Hermès Singapore Takashimaya Orchard three-storey boutique
Photograph: Hermès
The house of Hermès surprises us again and again with its yearly pop-up experiences, but fans of the Parisian label now have a permanent new space to peruse for their luxury fashion pursuits. Armed with a sleek new look and an additional floor, the now three-storey Hermès boutique at Takashimaya, Orchard Road now welcomes shoppers as a nature-inspired sanctuary that stands out from the other high-end labels parked within the same building.

Hermès Singapore Takashimaya Orchard three-storey boutique
Photograph: Hermès

Inspired by Singapore’s garden city status, the revamped Hermès store sports subtle leaf and vine motifs in the form of cutout wood panels, mosaic tiles that create water lily patterns, botanical-themed wall art, and earthy tones all around.

Hermès Singapore Takashimaya Orchard three-storey boutique
Photograph: Hermès

The first level is dedicated to beauty, perfume, jewellery, and women’s and men’s silk. Head up to the second floor and you’ll reach a treasure trove of leather goods, home items, and an alcove with fine jewellery and watches. This is also where a private room sits, providing shoppers a more personal experience.

Hermès Singapore Takashimaya Orchard three-storey boutique
Photograph: Hermès


A suspended staircase leads you to the third floor. There sits the women’s and men’s clothing sections, a circular shoe salon where you’ll be surrounded by the finest footwear, and a private lounge for VIP treatment.

It's clear that in this space, shopping for your newest handbag or leather shoes becomes a whole journey.

This is one of six Hermès boutiques in Singapore. Three are located at Changi Airport, while the other two are Liat Towers – also along Orchard Road – and Marina Bay Sands respectively.

