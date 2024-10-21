Homegrown jewellery brand Mondays Made opens its first physical boutique at Orchard

Between pricey fine jewellery and mass-produced costume jewellery lies the middle ground of demi-fine jewellery – and Singapore-born label Mondays Made is one name in the category to put on your radar. While the brand was just launched online in January this year, it’s already gone on to open its first physical boutique at The Centrepoint at Orchard after seeing quick success.

The brainchild of entrepreneurs Sheaufen Tay and Sharlyn Koh, Mondays Made was named as such because of the pair’s late-night brainstorming sessions on Monday evenings amidst the hectic schedules of their day jobs. The moniker also puts a happier twist to what’s commonly deemed as the most dreaded day of the week – whereby instead of experiencing Monday blues, the wearer has something fun to look forward to.

Photograph: Mondays Made

With whimsical nature-inspired designs that come with a fresh pop of colour, Mondays Made’s thoughtfully designed pieces are feminine yet built with character, all without scrimping on quality. All items are made with 18k gold vermeil, 18k rose gold vermeil, or S925 rhodium vermeil – these coatings are thicker and sturdier than regular plated jewellery, ensuring that everything’s built to last and tarnish-resistant. These materials are also hypoallergenic, so those with sensitive skin, allergies, or eczema needn’t miss out.

Classic pieces like gem stud earrings and station bracelets adorned semi-precious stones are part of the line-up, but what most sets Mondays Made apart from other demi-fine jewellery brands in Singapore is its unusual reversible necklaces ($109), bracelets, and even huggie earrings.

Photograph: Mondays Made

The ‘Carved By Nature’ collection, in particular, has necklace pendants encased in hardware showcasing a semi-precious stone on one side, with the other side bearing a cutout of a heart, shooting star, sun, or mountains.

There are also reversible sakura-themed charms, bracelets, and necklaces in the ‘A Warm Embrace’ collection. The mother of pearl cherry blossom pendants in this range are made such that they’re white on one side, and a sweet pale pink on the other – which makes for perfect versatility to match different outfits.

Photograph: Mondays Made

And if you’re one with a habit of fiddling with things, then you’d want to arm yourself with the brand’s spinner rings ($99), set with malachite, lapis lazuli, pink opal copper, or rainbow spiny turquoise – they’re like wearable fidget spinners but way more glamourous, and likely no one will be able to tell that you’re carrying this little secret with you.

These are just some of the many creative finds at Mondays Made. Find out more via the Mondays Made website, or visit their store at The Centrepoint, #01-K8.

