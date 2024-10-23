Labubu craze in Singapore: Here are 6 creative ways that local businesses are jumping on the hype train

Crazy to think how a single character can get grown adults brawling with each other, but that’s the sheer power of Labubu for you. Believe it or not, this latest object of desire in Singapore sparked an actual physical altercation at the most recent Pop Toy Show earlier this year, and was even the subject of multiple theft cases despite Singapore’s status as the safest city.

With razor sharp teeth and a mischievous – almost devious-looking – facial expression, this impish rabbit character already gained a decent fanbase when collecting Pop Mart toys first started becoming a trend in Singapore. But it’s Blackpink’s Lisa who catapulted it into its current fame status after being spotted with it in the form of a large plushie and a smaller bag charm.

Love it or hate it, the Labubu craze is here to stay for the foreseeable future – and these homegrown businesses have cleverly jumped onto the hype train.

1. Real eyelash extensions for your Labubu

Juna Beauty Studio

Photograph: Juna Beauty Studio

Give your Labubu a very cutesy, very demure makeover by softening its features with real lash extensions. Juna Beauty Studio at Toa Payoh offers just that, with all sorts of styles and densities including wispy, manga, and fox ($25 per doll). The lash strands are painstakingly attached one by one for best precision – check out the gorgeous results here. Visit Juna Beauty Studio’s Instagram page to find out more about its services and make your appointment via WhatsApp at 82802852.

2. Labubu bouquets

The Magical Florist

Photograph: The Magical Florist

3. Facial demonstration featuring ambassador Labubu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkinLab The Medical Spa (@skinlabsg)

Move over, influencers – SkinLab’s latest brand ambassador is none other than the fuzzy Labubu, and it sure knows how to get a good pampering session in. In a reel posted on @skinlabsg’s Instagram account, the cheeky-looking Pop Mart critter shows us how it’s like getting a collagen-boosting gua sha facial, which also includes a welcome massage, facial scrub, extraction, eyebrow shaping, and mask. It’s impressive how the steps demonstrated on Labubu are accurate to that of the actual treatment!

P.S. Check out our list of the best facial treatments to try in Singapore.

4. Labubu-themed cake with blind box hidden within

Photograph: Bob the Baker Boy

Bakeries all over the island are probably getting inundated with Labubu-themed cake requests, but Bob the Baker Boy pulls out all the stops with its Labubu The Monsters surprise blind box cake ($388.90). Not only is it topped with a random figurine from Labubu’s Lazy Yoga series, it also comes with an unopened blind box hidden within the cake itself – talk about a double surprise.

Able to serve 25 to 30 people, this Belgian chocolate cake comes with complimentary fondant personalisation and free delivery. Place your order here.

5. Actual braces for your Labubu

Minmed Wellness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minmed Group (@minmedgroup)

With teeth so sharp and protruding, it’s no question that Labubu’s pearly whites need some dental work done. And turns out, medical group Minmed Wellness offers actual braces ($45 for one set, $80 for two) for your Labubu plushie at its Jurong West and Marina Parade dental clinics. Colour combinations are fully customisable, so you can even go for a rainbow spectrum if you so wish. While you’re at it, consider getting a matching set for yourself if you’re looking to improve your smile. Make your booking via the links in Minmed Group's Instagram bio.

6. Free Labubu with handbag purchase

Eclaire & Savoir Cafe

Photograph: Eclaire & Savoir Cafe

Previously known as La Savoir, Eclaire & Savoir is a café at Orchard that has a full wall of Hermès handbags lined up in a row – and everything you see is up for purchase. But before you step into this elegant space, you might notice that its front window is stacked with a couple of Pop Mart figurines and unopened boxes, including Labubu ones. These are also for sale, but you might just score yourself a free Labubu companion as a gift if you decide to make one of the bags yours. Find out more about Eclaire & Savoir via its Instagram page.

Bonus: PAP’s marketing outreach

Now, we shan’t comment on how we feel about political parties capitalising on such trends as part of their outreach methods, but there you have it – even the People’s Action Party (PAP) and its representatives have jumped onto the bandwagon. In a TikTok video posted on September 22, 2024, PAP’s Sengkang West Chairman Lam Pin Min, along with other party members, are seen passing along a Labubu doll donned in an all-white PAP uniform – before setting it down on the floor where bags of groceries are lined up for a seniors’ charity drive.

The video drew mixed reactions. Some commended the party for finding ways to appeal to the younger generations. However, many other locals also expressed displeasure, saying that a toy should be left out of politics and that the PAP should focus on more pressing issues faced by citizens instead of getting involved with the frivolous.

