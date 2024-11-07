The holiday season just got sweeter with CapitaLand Malls and Nestlé teaming up for Asia’s first-ever chocolate and coffee-themed Christmas carnival. From now until December 31, A Carnival of Festive Cheer spreads across 17 CapitaLand malls, transforming them into a brew-tiful holiday haven full of rich aromas, festive flavours, and dazzling decor.

Charge up your cameras because this carnival is an Instagram wonderland. Spot charming displays like the Nescafé Ferris wheel at malls including Bedok Mall, Tampines Mall and Westgate, or the playful carousel of Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsules at malls including Bugis Junction, CQ @ Clarke Quay, and Funan. Don’t forget to snap a selfie with the Kit Kat Santa lounging on a chocolate bench or under the Kit Kat arch decked out in Christmas baubles. For Nespresso’s stylish displays, head to malls including Plaza Singapura and Raffles City, where festive flair is delivered with gift boxes and pod-stacked trees.

Photograph: CapitaLand

What’s a carnival without games? Head to Plaza Singapura until November 17 or Bugis+ from November 20 to December 1 to try the Kit Kat Break Toss or Nescafé Ring Toss, where winners can score chocolates, coffees, and even a coveted Nespresso machine. And for a festive pick-me-up, stop by the Brew-tiful Bars and indulge in seasonal concoctions like Nescafé caramel swirl latte, Kit Kat hot cocoa, and Nespresso’s rich chocolate cappuccino. Adventurous coffee lovers can even master their own brews at the Nescafé Dolce Gusto workshop.

Gifting is part of the magic too. Exclusive Nestlé pop-ups at malls including Bugis Junction and Bukit Panjang Plaza offer limited-edition treats, from Kit Kat Christmas gifts to Nescafé Dolce Gusto hampers. Plus, holiday spending at all 17 malls comes with perks, including eCapitaVouchers and a chance to drive away in a brand-new Nissan Leaf. If that’s not enough, every mall visit comes with the promise of playful surprises, including the chance to win with CapitaLand’s social media contests.

If you’re looking for festive fun that’s brimming with charm, chocolate, and caffeine, A Carnival of Festive Cheer is the perfect place to unwrap the joy this season. Find out more here.



