The stunning Gardens by the Bay is set to get even more magical this festive season. For the first time in Singapore, get ready to see all your Disney and Pixar favourites come to life at the floral wonderland’s new Garden of Wonder showcase that’s running from December 1, 2024 until March 31, 2025. Whether you’re a fan of the iconic Mickey Mouse, Disney Princess heroines, or Toy Story characters, you must visit this showcase to see them come to life in the form of charming plant sculptures, also known as topiaries.



As you stroll through Gardens by the Bay’s Floral Fantasy, you’ll be greeted by eight stunning themed topiaries featuring lovable characters like Winnie the Pooh, Ariel and Flounder from The Little Mermaid, and Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

Photograph: Gardens by the Bay

As if it couldn’t get any cuter, there’s also a Flavours of Singapore zone that features Disney characters in a local setting – look out for Donald Duck and his plate of chilli crab and catch Stitch feasting on durians. Commemorate your visit by picking up some exclusive Disney-themed merch at the floral, Disney-themed pop-up store. Get in on the magic here.



