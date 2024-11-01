‘Harry Potter: Visions of Magic’ opens in Singapore on November 22 with 10 themed zones

The Potterverse is casting a blanket of magic across Singapore, with the Asian debut of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic finally happening at Resorts World Sentosa this November 22 after almost a whole year of anticipation. Using some of the best light and sound effects, this interactive experience will apparate you right into the wonderful Wizarding World, allowing you to interact with each scene that comes to life before your very eyes.

Photograph: Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

When does ‘Harry Potter: Visions of Magic’ open in Singapore?

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is officially opening its grand doors to muggles in Singapore on November 22, 2024, and will be running for an unspecified period of time. We’ll update this space with the end date of the exhibition once information on that is made available.

How to buy tickets for this Harry Potter exhibition at Sentosa

To get first dibs on tickets, sign up for the pre-sale waitlist via the event’s official website. The pre-sale stars on November 5 at 10am, and ends on November 7 at 11.59pm – fastest fingers first. The general sale starts on November 8 at 10am and you can make your purchase on Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices for ‘Harry Potter: Visions of Magic’ in Singapore

Prices for tickets vary depending on the time of your visit. Those aged 13 and above will be considered part of the adult category, where entry fees are priced at $49 (off-peak), $59 (peak), and $69 (super peak). For children aged four to 12, tickets will cost $39, $49, and $59 for the respective categories.

Do note that the stated prices exclude a $4 booking fee.

Photograph: Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Which are the 10 zones in ‘Harry Potter: Visions of Magic’?

The multimedia exhibition takes you through 10 immersive themed zones, each one bringing to life an iconic scene from the Harry Potter movies that we all know and love. Though the pop-up has also been in other places like Germany and Brussels, we lucky Lion City dwellers get to enjoy two additional Singapore-exclusive areas.

The 10 themed zones are:

The Knight Bus Grimmauld Place Ministries of Magic The Hall of Prophecy The Chamber of Secrets (Singapore-exclusive) Newt’s Menagerie Knockturn Alley The Room of Requirement The Trap Door (Singapore-exclusive) The Pensieve

Photograph: Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

Will there be Butterbeer and food?

There will indeed be Butterbeer available for purchase at Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, However, there hasn’t been any mention of food or snacks so far, so you might want to fill your tummy first before heading in. Check out the gorgeous 1-Flowerhill which just opened its doors this year, or browse our ultimate guide to Sentosa to see what sort of food options are available in the vicinity.

Will there be a Harry Potter merchandise store?

Yes, there will be a merch corner with official Harry Potter goods such as apparel, Potter-themed lifestyle items, and other souvenirs. Since the festive season is coming up, this will also be the perfect opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for a loved one.

Can I cosplay at the event?

No restrictions on outfits have been mentioned, so feel free to don a Hogwarts wizard cape and come dressed up as your favourite Potterverse character.

For more information, check out the Harry Potter: Visions of Magic website.

READ MORE

Sister’s Island reopens with a snorkelling pool and floating boardwalk

The best listening bars in Singapore

Snow City gets a revamp with three-storey Glacier Luge slide, real ice sculptures and more