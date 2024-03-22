Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is happening in Singapore on April 16 2024

Ice cream fans, it’s time to mark your calendars for April 16 as Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day event is making its annual return once again. On this particular Tuesday, the ice cream parlour will be giving out free scoops of their icy cold treats – the perfect way to beat our tropical heat.

There’s no catch, as it’s simply the ice cream chain's way of saying thanks to their loyal customers. However, the event will only be held from 12pm to 8pm, while stocks last, so if you happen to work or live in the area, you might want to show up early to avoid disappointment.

As usual, there will be a variety of flavours to choose from, though the list has not been announced. We’re guessing you can probably expect some classic favourites such as chocolate chip cookie dough to make an appearance.

Previous years’ editions of Free Cone Day in Singapore drew snaking queues, but as there are usually multiple staff on site handing out the ice cream cones, the lines moved pretty quickly.

That said, there used to be a couple of Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops to strategically choose from in the past, while there’s currently only one surviving outlet left in Singapore, located within VivoCity (unit #02-K1) at Harbourfront.

While you're in the area, you might as well pop across to Sentosa to check out new attractions like the free-entry Sentosa Sensoryscape, glass-bottomed SkyOrb Cabin cable cars, and Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.

