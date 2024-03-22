Singapore
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day Singapore 2024
Photograph: Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is happening in Singapore on April 16 2024

Get your free ice cream from 12pm to 8pm

Rachel Yohannan
Written by
Rachel Yohannan
Advertising

Ice cream fans, it’s time to mark your calendars for April 16 as Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day event is making its annual return  once again. On this particular Tuesday, the ice cream parlour will be giving out free scoops of their icy cold treats – the perfect way to beat our tropical heat.

There’s no catch, as it’s simply the ice cream chain's way of saying thanks to their loyal customers. However, the event will only be held from 12pm to 8pm, while stocks last, so if you happen to work or live in the area, you might want to show up early to avoid disappointment.

As usual, there will be a variety of flavours to choose from, though the list has not been announced. We’re guessing you can probably expect some classic favourites such as chocolate chip cookie dough to make an appearance.

Previous years’ editions of Free Cone Day in Singapore drew snaking queues, but as there are usually multiple staff on site handing out the ice cream cones, the lines moved pretty quickly.

That said, there used to be a couple of Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops to strategically choose from in the past, while there’s currently only one surviving outlet left in Singapore, located within VivoCity (unit #02-K1) at Harbourfront.

While you're in the area, you might as well pop across to Sentosa to check out new attractions like the free-entry Sentosa Sensoryscape, glass-bottomed SkyOrb Cabin cable cars, and Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.

READ MORE:
‘Night At Orchard’ returns after four-year hiatus with 10 monthly themed events held across 2024
J-pop group Atarashii Gakko! will be performing in Singapore this June
Famous Naples pizzeria L’antica Pizzeria da Michele to open in Singapore

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.