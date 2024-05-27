Orchard Road is about to get a lot livelier this year with the return of Night At Orchard, a series of monthly pop-up events held along our shopping belt. Previously halted for four years due to the pandemic, the mega bazaar first made a big comeback in March 2024.

Set to be held from Friday to Sunday, 3pm to 10pm, during the last week of every month of the year, Night At Orchard focuses on "creative and experiential brands", both homegrown and international. The bazaar stretches from the outdoor area in front of Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City (Takashimaya), and typically features a whopping 50-over booths each time. Aside from food, retail, and shopping options, there may also be hands-on activities such as art workshops, accessory customisation, and fun game challenges. Previous editions also had gachapon machines and blind boxes for attendees to try their luck with.

At certain times of the year, special themes might come into play – the April version was sustainability-focused, while May's upcoming one is Summer-themed, where you can probably expect tropical flavours and icy cold treats.

Here's the full list of the remaining Night At Orchard events for 2024:

May 31 to June 2

June 28 to 30

July 26 to 28

August 30 to September 1

September 27 to 19

October 25 to 27

November 29 to December 1

December 27 to 29

Find out more about Night At Orchard here.

