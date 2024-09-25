Blackpink’s Lisa to host fan meetup in Singapore this November

Blackpink member Lisa will be arriving on our shores very soon for a fan meetup on November 11, 2024, as announced by her artiste management company Lloud. Singapore is the first stop on her Asia fan meet tour, followed by Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Kaohsiung. The last time the K-pop star visited Singapore, she was spotted at concerts of both Shinee and Taylor Swift.

Born in Thailand, the 27-year-old rapper debuted with Blackpink in 2016. However, she debuted solo in 2021 with the single Lalisa, which won several awards including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop (2022). The music video for Lalisa also broke the Guinness World Record for the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours, amassing over 73.6 million views. And her streak did not end there: in 2024, she continued to dominate the charts with new hits like Lovesick and Neon Lights.

More information about Lisa’s fanmeet in Singapore has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LLOUD (@wearelloud)

MORE NEWS

Baybeats Singapore returns this October with an exciting lineup of local and international acts

2NE1 will perform in Singapore this December, as part of their 'Welcome Back' tour

Two Door Cinema Club will take the stage in Singapore this November