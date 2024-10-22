Try exclusive matcha desserts and drinks at Café Kitsuné’s 10th-anniversary pop-up this month

The world-famous Café Kitsuné from Paris turns 10 this year. And in celebration of the milestone, it is holding a limited-time pop-up at its gorgeous Capitol outlet in Singapore, from now till November 1. Good news for matcha lovers – not only will Café Kitsuné’s in-house ceremonial grade matcha powder be available for purchase for the first time, but there’ll also be exclusive matcha desserts and beverages on the menu.

Café Kitsuné’s matcha powder hails from Kagoshima, Japan, and unlike other grades of matcha that can err on the ‘grassy’ and bitter side, theirs is known for its rich and creamy texture as well as umami-loaded flavour. Guests will be able to bring home tins of this special matcha (30g for $59) for the first time at the pop-up.

Photograph: Rachel Yohannan/Time Out

There’ll also be a medley of exclusive desserts on the menu, featuring reimagined versions of the chain’s classics with a matcha twist. Treat yourself to a matcha strawberry shortcake, matcha canele, matcha chocolate loaf cake, coco-matcha madeleines, Japanese roll cakes, and more (from $6). Limited-edition drinks (from $7.50) will also be sold: the matcha strawberry latte, rose lychee matcha, matcha jasmine coconut, matcha coconut cloud, and a unique bergamot and jasmine matcha fizz.

The French-Japanese chain by designer label Maison Kitsuné first opened in Paris in 2014, and unveiled its Singapore store back in 2022 with much fanfare. This is not the first time it’s releasing seasonal menu items. Earlier this year, the café offered limited-time matcha desserts including strawberry shortcake and madeleines, and also introduced a new barista fox mascot.

Find out more about Café Kitsuné here.

Café Kitsuné is open daily from 10am to 10pm at #01-11, Capitol, 13 Stamford Road, Singapore 178905.

