Timeout

Casa Vostra
Photograph: Casa Vostra

Popular pizza brand Casa Vostra to open its first store, taking over McDonald’s at Raffles City

By the same chef behind Singapore’s best pizzeria La Bottega Enoteca

Written by
Adira Chow
Earlier this month, passersby noticed a hoarding around McDonald’s at Raffles City, indicating that it had shuttered. The fast food chain, which has been at the mall since 2009, will be replaced by Casa Vostra – a new Italian bistro set to open this June. 

While some are saddened by the closure, there’s much to be excited about the opening of Casa Vostra. The pizza brand first launched in 2023 as a delivery-only, ready-to-heat concept, where handmade, restaurant-standard pizzas are delivered to your doorstep for popping into the oven. The pizzas were so well-received that the brand even opened a pop-up at Ann Siang Hill last November. The new store at Raffles City will be Casa Vostra’s first brick-and-mortar outlet, where visitors can enjoy a quick sit-down or grab-and-go meal, shop for Italian goods, and watch live pizza and pasta making. 

Casa Vostra
Photograph: Casa Vostra

Casa Vostra is headed by Chef Antonio Miscellaneo who also runs La Bottega Enoteca – touted as the best pizzeria in Singapore. La Bottega Enoteca holds the 19th spot on the 50 Top Pizza awards in the Asia Pacific region and is the only pizzeria in Singapore with this accolade. Just last month, Miscellaneo teamed up with Chef Diego Vitagliano from the world’s number one pizzeria in Naples, for a fully sold-out dinner collaboration.

Come June, diners can expect Casa Vostra’s trademark handcrafted 12-inch Newpolitan and DoubleCrunch pizzas that are known for their crispy, and airy texture. The bistro will also present a selection of traditional homemade pastas, homemade gelato, and a curation of gourmet Italian goods recommended by Miscellaneo himself.

Casa Vostra
Photograph: Casa Vostra

Further information like the official opening date, full menu with prices, and opening hours have yet to be released, so stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, check out Casa Vostra’s website and Instagram page for more details. 

