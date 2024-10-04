For the lucky few who have snagged Apple’s latest iPhone 16, keeping it in tip-top condition is a no-brainer. Shop for high-quality cases that protect your phone while giving it a touch of personality at CASETiFY’s first-ever Singapore studio, now open at ION Orchard. Formerly going by Casetagram, the Hong Kong-born company first started out by offering a service to turn Instagram photos into custom phone cases. Fast forward 10 years and it’s since expanded into one of the largest platforms for customised tech accessories, and the new CASETiFY studio in Singapore joins its 50 other retail stores worldwide. That means you’ll now get to shop in real life from a range of stylish and high-quality phone cases, drop-proof accessories, AirPod cases, and phone straps – often designed in collaboration with celebrities and creative brands. Step into the futuristic, colosseum-like store outfitted with a sleek metallic facade, and you’ll be greeted with seemingly endless rows of phone cases seamlessly held up on the walls by magnetic holders in a streamlined view. Follow the curves of the walls and they’ll lead you to the centre of the store in a wondrous maze-like experience. This blend of elegance and tech is all thanks to the brand’s collaboration with Crosby Studios, the renowned New York-based interior architecture and design firm. The brand’s wide range of designs almost guarantees you’ll find something you like; think prints from iconic Japanese animes like One Piece, Doraemon, and Jujutsu Kaisen and the popular Sonny Angel cherub figurines that are all the rage these days. You’ll also find a collection of eye-catching designs featuring pastoral art by American artist Ann Marie Coolick, adorable Mofusand cat creatures, and ‘balletcore’ pieces that perfectly suit those in their cutesy, demure and mindful era. If you’re not one for colourful or printed cases, go for the brand’s bestselling essentials collection that leans towards the wabisabi aesthetic, with luxe materials and simple colourways perfect for the sophisticated minimalist. And if you’re looking for the latest lineup of iPhone 16 cases, you’ll find everything you need and more at this new studio. Protect your tech babies with the recently revamped ultra bounce case that comes MagSafe compatible with extra protection. But that’s not the best part. The new studio also allows you to customise your new CASETiFY phone case on the spot via its website – just look out for the ones that have the ‘customisable’ tags. Once you find one you like, head to the iPads on tables around the store and make that phone case truly something to call your own.

To celebrate its grand opening, CASETiFY is offering special promotions and gifts for shoppers until October 19. You’ll enjoy discounts of up to 20 percent on a selection of products, and exclusive in-store offers like its ‘item of the week’. CASETiFY’s retail studio is now open to the public, so make sure to check it out at ION. For more information, visit its Instagram here.

