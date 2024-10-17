Subscribe
Chick-fil-A to open in Singapore in late 2025

The popular fast-food chain’s Singapore restaurant will be its first in Asia

Deanna Teng
Written by
Deanna Teng
Editorial Assistant
Chick-fil-A
Photograph: Chick-fil-A
It seems that the American chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A’s pop-up in June this year was a smashing success; Besides all the tickets for the pop-up selling out immediately, the brand has just announced its plans to open its first permanent restaurant in Singapore in late 2025. This opening will be Chick-fil-A’s first store in the region, giving Singapore bragging rights as the first lucky Asian country that gets to savour its iconic Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich and crispy golden waffle fries. Though there’s no word on the first location yet, we’re sure distance will not stop fans from travelling for the chain’s tasty burgers. 

Chick-fil-A
Photograph: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich is made with founder S. Truett Cathy’s 60-year old recipe, so you know it’s tried and true. The sandwich sees a piece of freshly breaded chicken breast sandwiched between buttery toasted buns with dill pickle chips. Besides serving juicy burgers crafted with high-quality ingredients, Chick-fil-A is also known for its signature hospitality – likely why it has 3000 successful restaurants globally.

Local franchise operators of Chick-fil-A restaurants will also get to do good – they’ll have the chance to be part of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation program that shares surplus food with local nonprofit partners to help those in need. So if you’ve ever dreamed of running your own Chick-fil-A joint, sign up to be a franchisee here.

