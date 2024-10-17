It seems that the American chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A’s pop-up in June this year was a smashing success; Besides all the tickets for the pop-up selling out immediately, the brand has just announced its plans to open its first permanent restaurant in Singapore in late 2025. This opening will be Chick-fil-A’s first store in the region, giving Singapore bragging rights as the first lucky Asian country that gets to savour its iconic Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich and crispy golden waffle fries. Though there’s no word on the first location yet, we’re sure distance will not stop fans from travelling for the chain’s tasty burgers.
Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich is made with founder S. Truett Cathy’s 60-year old recipe, so you know it’s tried and true. The sandwich sees a piece of freshly breaded chicken breast sandwiched between buttery toasted buns with dill pickle chips. Besides serving juicy burgers crafted with high-quality ingredients, Chick-fil-A is also known for its signature hospitality – likely why it has 3000 successful restaurants globally.
Local franchise operators of Chick-fil-A restaurants will also get to do good – they’ll have the chance to be part of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation program that shares surplus food with local nonprofit partners to help those in need. So if you’ve ever dreamed of running your own Chick-fil-A joint, sign up to be a franchisee here.
READ MORE
It’s confirmed: Singapore’s first Disney cruise sets sail in December 2025, ticket sales will start soon
We dined at the popular new Italian restaurant Fortuna to find out if it’s worth the hype
We rate everything on the new Shake Shack and Keng Eng Kee menu ahead of its launch on October 17