We rate everything on the new Shake Shack and Keng Eng Kee menu ahead of its launch on October 17

Fans of Shake Shack and the Michelin-selected Keng Eng Kee Seafood were thrilled when the two brands announced that they will be collaborating on a menu this month. While Shake Shack has partnered with other local restaurants in the past, this will be its first collaboration with a full range of menu offerings. The highly anticipated menu will feature zi char-inspired items based off popular dishes at KEK like coffee pork ribs and white pepper crab. Ahead of its launch on October 17, Time Out Singapore was invited for a preview to try the new items. Read on for our honest reviews of everything on the menu, plus what else you can expect at Shake Shack.

What’s on the menu

Photograph: Time Out Singapore

Coffee-glazed chicken burger ($11.80)

Who would’ve known burgers and zi char could be a match made in heaven? Inspired by the iconic coffee pork ribs at KEK, Shake Shack swaps out pork for chicken in this Asian rendition of a classic fried chicken burger. The slaw and sesame seeds complement the tender chicken patty, but give this a skip if coriander is your sworn enemy – the burger comes loaded with it. Verdict: 8/10

White pepper beef burger ($11.80)

This tastes closer to a classic beef burger, especially with cheese and caramelised onions added to the mix. The beef patty is adequately juicy, and while the white pepper sauce packs a punch, the combination unfortunately doesn’t sit quite right with us. And while we love scallion, the heap of it that crowns the patty overpowers the other flavours. Verdict: 6/10

Coffee-glazed chicken bites ($9.10)

Straightforward, crispy, succulent. If the aforementioned chicken burger is up your alley, you’ll probably like this too. Without the accompanying flavours from the potato buns, slaw and coriander, the smoky coffee notes from the glaze are more pronounced. Verdict: 8/10

White pepper fries ($6.80)

We weren’t fans of Shake Shack’s original crinkle-cut fries to begin with, and while we hoped this would change our minds, it in fact did not. The white pepper drizzle has got some heat to it, but overall the fries still lack salt and crunch. Verdict: 5/10

Buah Long Long Lemonade ($5.70)

Buah Long Long or june plum is a tropical fruit found in Southeast Asia with a tart taste. This spin on the classic Shake Shack lemonade is zesty and refreshing, and the salty sour plum bits add a good contrast and are fun to chew on. We find that it could have been more sour. Verdict: 7/10

Raspberry Bandung Shake ($9.50)

If you’re a fan of Shake Shack’s iconic milkshake, this is a lighter, less cloying version since it incorporates fruity and floral notes from raspberry and bandung (rose water). Once the whipped cream melts down and mixes with the vanilla custard though, it can still get a tad sweet. Verdict: 5/10

What else to expect at Shake Shack

Photograph: Shake Shack Singapore

Shake Shack has also partnered with local artist Tobyato to design an exclusive range of merchandise, from mugs, to scarves, t-shirts, and even tiffin carriers or tingkats. The commissioned mural references Singapore’s national flower – the orchid – as well as Peranakan tiles.

When and where will the special menu and merchandise be available?

The Shake Shack and KEK Seafood special menu will be available from October 17 to December 31 at all Shake Shack outlets in Singapore. The exclusive merchandise designed by Tobyato will be sold at five Shake Shack locations: Suntec City, Jewel Changi, Gardens by the Bay, Orchard, and Neil Road. These will be available from October 17 to December 31 as well, or till stocks run out.

