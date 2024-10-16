It’s confirmed: Singapore’s first Disney cruise sets sail in December 2025, ticket sales will start soon

The last we talked about the Disney Adventure cruise, we shared a nice little sneak peek of its Disney Imagination Garden – one of seven themed zones aboard the magical cruise ship. Back then, there was no specified start date for the ship’s maiden voyage from Singapore, nor any information on bookings, but at last, we see the light.

Disney has just announced that the highly anticipated Disney Adventure cruise will set sail on December 15, 2025 – just in time for the festive season and year-end school holidays. That’s more than a whole year away, but you won’t have to wait till next year before you secure your spot, because ticket bookings will be opening this year, on December 10, 2024.

Sailing dates, as well as prices, will be released on November 14 this year, so you’ll have a month to make some plans before the ticketing rush finally begins in December.

As a recap, here are the seven themed zones that passengers on the Disney cruise can look forward to:

Disney Imagination Garden

Disney Discovery Reef

San Fransokyo Street

Wayfinder Bay

Town Square

Marvel Landing

Toy Story Place

In addition to the above, some of the other highlights of the Disney cruise include stage performances, a Pixar-themed restaurant, a Mary Poppins Spa Suite, and a swanky Aladdin-inspired concierge lounge. There are also a couple of adult-only spaces for those who crave some peace and quiet away from young ‘uns.

