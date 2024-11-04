Disney On Ice is returning to Singapore in March 2025

Prepare for an enchanting experience as Disney On Ice brings its newest production, Find Your Hero, to Singapore, set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from March 15 to 23, 2025. Disney-lovers will embark on a captivating journey with beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Photograph: Disney On Ice

The upcoming Disney On Ice show will invite audiences to explore the essence of heroism through heartwarming stories of bravery and resilience. Accompany Mirabel as she embarks on a journey to rescue her family’s treasured Casita, learn from Moana as she sets sail with the mighty demigod Maui, and join Anna, Elsa, and Olaf on their mission to safeguard their realm. Dive into the underwater world with Ariel, venture alongside Rapunzel as she seeks adventure, and watch as Belle courageously tames the Beast. Apart from the plot, Find Your Hero also promises to enchant audiences with remarkable figure skating, stunning costumes, and breathtaking set designs, featuring innovative lighting and exhilarating special effects.

Photograph: Disney On Ice

Disney On Ice preferred customers can grab early tickets starting November 6, securing the best seats and enjoying a 15 percent discount on category one to four seating before tickets become available to the general public on November 27. Fans can still register to become preferred customers here for access to this exclusive presale offer.

HAVE YOU HEARD?



Disney magic comes to life at Gardens by the Bay’s new Garden of Wonder

Changi Airport has giant Sanrio displays, Hello Kitty carnival and exclusive merch till February 2025

‘Harry Potter: Visions of Magic’ opens in Singapore on November 22 with 10 themed zones