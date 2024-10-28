Scenic coastal forest trails, Singapore’s first floating boardwalk, and a lagoon tidal pool: these are just some of the exciting things to look out for at the newly reopened Big Sister’s Island after three years of rejuvenation. It’s part of the 40-hectare Sisters’ Islands Marine Park that’s mostly closed off for research and conservation, but you won't hear us complaining because there are plenty of activities to do on the revamped island – the only one in the marine park that’s open to visitors.



Get your swim gear ready because you can now snorkel among rich biodiversity at the island’s new tidal pool during low tide. It was restructured from a pre-existing lagoon to ensure it retains seawater at all times to boost the growth of marine ecosystems like seagrass, corals, and mangroves. If you’re not one for a swim, take an intertidal walk instead – there’s lots of marine life to see, like the Haddon’s carpet anemone, sandfish, and flower crab. Who knows, you might even spot an otter or turtle in the water.

Photograph: NParks / Facebook

Take a stroll along Singapore’s first floating boardwalk that spans 220 metres and is also a coral habitat and research site. Along the boardwalk, you’ll notice lots of coral panels which act as coral nurseries, along with five square moon pools, all used for marine experiments. Have your camera with you to snap pictures of various fish species up close, regardless of tide level.



Photograph: NParks / Facebook

Immerse yourself in nature by traversing the 230 metre-long trail that winds through Big Sister’s Island’s coastal forest at the heart of the island. Don’t be surprised to see lesser dog-faced fruit bats and paradise tree snakes, or even endangered coastal flora like putat laut and penaga laut. Follow the trail and you’ll be led to a two-storey high viewing deck that will reward you with expansive views of the marine park and other nearby islands such as Pulau Semakau and Pulau Jong. Birdwatchers will find this spot a haven for spotting wood owls, white-bellied sea eagles, and even the critically endangered great-billed heron.

From the moment you arrive on the island, you’ll be in a fully green environment, and that includes its eco-friendly practices. The entire marine park is fully powered by solar energy from an 88-panel solar farm on the northern side of Big Sister’s Island. The energy also powers the desalination plant for the toilets and shower facilities – but there aren’t any water coolers on the island, so bring a bottle to stay hydrated.



Big Sister’s Island is accessible by ferry from St John’s Island or Marina South Pier starting October 29 and is open daily from 7am to 7pm. If you’re inspired to get more in touch with nature, check out these best hiking trails or the best offshore islands to escape to on your next day out.



