Here’s your chance to get $59 tickets to Miss Saigon this National Day

You might have already heard but the award-winning musical Miss Saigon is hitting the Sands Theatres at Marina Bay Sands this August 15, 2024. The production is hailed as one of the greatest musicals of all time and boasts 70 major theatre awards such as the Olivier Awards, Tony Awards, and Drama Desk Awards, making it a show that definitely should be on your to-watch list.

For those still deciding whether to get tickets, here's a great incentive: in celebration of Singapore's 59th birthday, you can get your second ticket for only $59. This promotion is available now till August 11 for all categories, excluding box seats, and applies to all performances from August 15 to September 1, except for Saturday 8pm shows.

All tickets can be purchased via Sistic, here.

