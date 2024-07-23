We chat with Miss Saigon’s main leads backstage to find out why the revamped musical is a must-watch

With 70 major theatre awards under its belt, including two Olivier Awards, three Tony Awards, and four Drama Desk Awards, the award-winning musical Miss Saigon stands iconic in the world of theatre, often described as one of the greatest musicals of all time.

Miss Saigon’s original production first premiered in Australia in 1995 and subsequently ran again in 2007. Today’s version of the musical first opened in London in May 2014, emerging as a revitalised production attuned to contemporary sensibilities – one that resonates with today's audience, all while honouring the musical's original genius.

The musical is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, and it is almost impossible not to be moved by its story which tells the heart-wrenching tale of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and then forced to work in a bar called Dreamland. There, she meets an American G.I named Chris and they fall in love, only to be torn apart by war. Despite being kept apart by unfortunate circumstances, Kim continues to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea about the son he has fathered.

We had the absolute pleasure of chatting with the talented main leads of Miss Saigon, Abigail Adriano (Kim), and Nigel Huckle (Chris) backstage at the Miss Saigon premiere in Manila to delve into the nitty-gritties of the show. Read on to find out about the new-and-improved Miss Saigon, the main leads’ experiences in one of history's most dramatic love stories, their personal challenges, and more.

For those unfamiliar with Miss Saigon, could you sum up the essence of the show in one sentence?

Nigel (Chris): Set against the background of war, a lush beautiful score carries an amazing story of love, hope and resilience.

Abi (Kim): Can I use that? (laughs) Miss Saigon is an emotional rollercoaster, a timeless love story, and a show about the love of her mother for her son.

Miss Saigon is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. How does the historical context influence the themes and your characters in the musical?

Abi: Immensely. It has such a huge influence on every single one of the characters of the show in so many ways. All of our stories come into conflict because each one of us just wants to do the right thing to survive. For example, Thuy and I come from the same village and family and yet we are faced at each other's throats. He believes that it would be right to honour his family’s promise by being with me but I believe to survive is to save what I have left of my true love with Chris through Tam. You can see how the stakes are so high because of war, that we must do everything that we can to have a better life.

Nigel: I think it is worth noting that this is not a Vietnam war musical, but rather one that is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam war. The Vietnam war shapes so much of what happens on stage. This idea of the show dancing on the knife-edge is truly shaped by the external turmoil brought about by the war. And Chris particularly expresses that – he says to Kim “you're here like a mystery”, and that was representative of how Chris viewed the war and their presence in it, which was a constant question of “What the hell are we doing here?”.

I think that song is the essence of two different sides of the same coin grappling with the sense of hope and fighting for it.

Which song do you think is the most powerful in the musical, and why?

Nigel: I think “I Still Believe” is probably one of the most powerful songs in the show because of what it represents. Despite the odds and thousands of miles of separation, Kim still believes that she will be reunited with Chris. And in that same song, Ellen still believes that despite Chris’s complicated past, that one day nothing will stand in their way. So if we are talking about hope and resilience as shown in Miss Saigon, I think that song is the essence of two different sides of the same coin grappling with the sense of hope and fighting for it. And I mean, it’s such a banger too. (laughs)

Abi: It’s so hard to pick because every night there's a different highlight for me. But if I had to pick one, there is a 10 minute section I have with Thuy in “Coo-Coo Princess” before the song “You Will Not Touch Him”. That's probably the coolest and most dramatic scene I’ve ever done as an actor in my whole life. And the way the music navigates that entire plot all the way until its climax is just so beautiful. Not just because we were singing high notes, but also what we were representing on the stage.

Instead of revolving around portraying victims of war, the play is more about survivorship now, and that gives the sense of agency that wasn’t there in the previous iteration of the show.

Miss Saigon has been captivating audiences for years. What do you believe is the secret ingredient that keeps people coming back for more, and what sets this version of Miss Saigon apart from its first run?

Nigel: It has been over 30 years since its debut, and what happens in every new production is that it is usually updated and given new life. It is a show that is heavily critiqued in perfectly valid ways, but I think Miss Saigon is adaptable to the times while also still remaining true to the original story and essence of the show. I think it is a testament to its creators and to the people on stage who moulded it.

Instead of revolving around portraying victims of war, the play is more about survivorship now, and that gives the sense of agency that wasn’t there in the previous iteration of the show. We challenge critics to come and watch this version of Miss Saigon.

Also, during the wedding ceremony we actually sing in Vietnamese now which is super important because it wasn't like that before and I think that's a valid criticism we addressed.

Abi: We’ve made subtle lyric changes and also different emphasis on the text than how it used to be sung over 30 years ago. For example, in the hotel scene with Ellen, Kim is no longer subservient to Ellen as the western woman. We are equal, and it is important for me that when I come on stage every night, I’m not timid and shy, but confident in who I am. It’s just about taking the original text and really imprinting our own interpretation and staying true to the new life we bring to the character. Also, during the wedding ceremony we actually sing in Vietnamese now which is super important because it wasn't like that before and I think that's a valid criticism we addressed. It’s a completely different experience.

Both of your characters go through so much in Miss Saigon. What aspects of their journey resonate with you both personally, and how do you guys bring that authenticity to your performance?

Nigel: I actually found Chris to be quite in contrast to me as Nigel. Because I am quite cerebral whereas Chris operates so much on emotions. He and I are different personally but I was given permission by Cameron Macintosh to bring myself into the character. He said I could be more of myself, and to trust the process that the melding of the two will do the work. But I still had to get out of my head to operate spontaneously in a way that Nigel doesn't and get out of the mould of what I thought Chris was supposed to be. It was challenging but fulfilling.

I had to learn to feel emotions by just standing still and that was challenging.

Abi: I definitely had my initial idea for what I thought Kim had to be. But there's so much more to her than what I initially imagined her to be when we were in rehearsal. She taught me that strength doesn't have to be loud, it can be so powerful in the quietest movement of sounds. As Abi, I am quite extroverted, loud and jolly. When I met Kim in rehearsals, her strength actually comes from when she is not saying much at all. And I was always told to sit up straight because I tend to curve my body when I'm getting emotional. I had to learn to feel emotions by just standing still and that was challenging. However, on the other hand I relate to Kim and the love she has for her son because I am very family oriented. I have such a strong connection to my family so I can really understand what that means for Kim and for her son.

Kim and Chris share a complex and intense relationship. What do you think drives their connection?

Nigel: Honestly, the relationship and connection really came out of nowhere and then it erupts. In a way, it is sort of serendipitous: Kim has just arrived in Saigon, and this is Chris’s first night at Dreamland in months. And that night, John and the Engineer teamed up to connect Chris and Kim.

Abi: Yeah, that is such a good question! Everything happens so quickly. On Nigel’s Tiktok he said, “Yes they set Chris and Kim up to sleep together that night but it was actually the pillow talk that allowed Chris to become vulnerable and talk about things he has never been able to talk about with the other G.Is.” And we don't see that in the musical because the lights go off. But Kim really allowed Chris to fully be himself for the first time and for Kim, an orphan, she finally has someone that she can feel at home with.

It is just so deeply rooted in the drama and the emotional intensity that it is impossible not to be moved when you see the show.

Lastly, for audiences who may not be familiar with musical theatre, what makes Miss Saigon a must-see show and perhaps also a great introduction to the genre?

Abi: Although Miss Saigon is tragic, it’s probably one of the best musicals to see if you're not really into theatre because it almost feels like a movie due to its life-like acting. The only stereotypical broadway performer is the Engineer and he really helps navigate the story for us. Miss Saigon was also my first love for theatre.

Nigel: Miss Saigon is a sung-through musical with not much dialogue, but it is just so focused in the dramatic intensity, in the text and in how the story unfolds. People have their preconceived notion of musical theatre, saying “I don't really want to see people break out in songs''. But I can guarantee it won't happen in Miss Saigon because we start and end in song. It is just so deeply rooted in the drama and the emotional intensity that it is impossible not to be moved when you see the show. Afterall, it has only been 50 years since the fall of Saigon, so that also makes it so close to reality and the hearts of many still.

Miss Saigon opens in theatres from August 15 to September 22. Book your tickets here, and since it’s a tearjerker, don’t forget to bring some tissues.