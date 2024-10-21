Hold on to your wallets because lifestyle marketplace Artbox is set to return to Singapore next year for two fun-filled weekends, from January 17 to 19 and 24 to 26. You’ll be shopping till you drop as Singapore Expo Hall 4’s 108,000 sq feet of space will house more than 90 F&B stalls and 196 retail booths, a 40 percent increase in vendors from its 2024 edition. In total, there will be 600 vendors from Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, making it the biggest Artbox to look forward to. You’ll also be glad to know that all ticket holders will stand a chance to win a Dongfeng Box electric car.



Photograph: Daniel Iskandar

Titled ‘Artbox Everyday’, this upcoming iteration attempts to capture the local community's ‘kampung spirit’ and vibrancy by recreating a familiar heartland sight. As soon as you step into the hall, you’ll be greeted with an installation of stacked shipping containers resembling HDB flats, complete with a void deck where you can have fun with various activities, like chess and karaoke.

Swing by the mini convenience store to pick up exclusive products from local artists. Parents can even drop their little ones off at a new ‘enrichment centre’ where they’ll enjoy fun activities like speech and drama classes and doodling on t-shirts. Fans of Chang beer will also get to crack open a cold one since the festival has teamed up with the alcohol brand to offer drinks like cold brew lager, espresso beer, and draft beer. Plus, the Arcade People will provide gaming nostalgia with its retro arcade machines.



But that’s not all there is to look forward to. Get to the festival more easily with Artbox Express, a new mobile bus service that provides round-trips from *Scape to Singapore Expo for an additional 50 cents on top of tickets. The bus also doubles up as an art gallery and will feature work by the art and design collection, Phunk, so you can appreciate more than just the views outside.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to network at Artbox’s new programme called Trade Day, which aims to foster interactions between businesses, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Keynote speakers will include SGAG’s co-founder Adrian Ang, CEO of the National Youth Council, David Chua, and the founder of Bandwagon, Clarence Chan.

Tickets can be purchased here, starting at an early bird price of $5.



