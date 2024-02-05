Louis Vuitton to open first chocolate store outside of France in Singapore

Louis Vuitton branded chocolates, anyone? That’s soon to be a reality in Singapore – at least for those of us who can stomach the prices, that is. Adding on to the list of high-end fashion labels with F&B offshoots here – including the likes of Coach and Ralph Lauren – comes Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton, a dedicated chocolaterie under the luxury brand which will likely be making its Asian debut in February 2024.

Located within Marina Bay Sands’ Louis Vuitton Island Maison boutique at B1, this chocolate atelier is the first of its kind outside of France, making it a highly exclusive experience. Savour artisanal chocolates by award-winning pastry chef Maxime Frédéric, made using premium ingredients including hazelnuts grown in his very own farm in Normandy.

The selection of offerings has yet to be announced, but dessert lovers can probably look forward to decadent bon bons bearing LV’s iconic monogram logos, and perhaps larger chocolate creations fashioned in the likes of Vivienne, the brand’s whimsical mascot. Based on photos of France's existing Louis Vuitton chocolate stores and cafés, there’s also a possibility of there being chocolate-based cakes and pastries. Watch this space for more updates in time to come, including information on an official grand opening date.

