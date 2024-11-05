Look out for more than 100 Sing Lit poems on SMRT’s train panels

If you’re one that enjoys reading on the train, then be sure to look out for poems by Singaporean writers plastered in our train cabins from now till October 30, 2025. This initiative is part of a collaboration between National Arts Council (NAC), Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains and Stellar Ace.

Photograph: Sing Lit Station

Produced by local literary non-profit organisation Sing Lit Station (SLS), Poems On The MRT aims to spotlight Singapore literature (Sing Lit), featuring over 100 Sing Lit poems in all four languages – English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil – on the East-West, North-South and Circle Lines.

Photograph: Sing Lit Station

The project also aims to highlight Singapore’s diverse literary heritage across generations and poetic styles – from Cultural Medallion and Young Artist Award recipients to emerging writers. Alongside these poems, be sure to notice video interviews with local poets as well as videos created by local artists about the initiative that will be played on the train’s screens.

What’s more, till the end of this year, commuters can also participate in a Poems On The MRT bingo competition via NAC’s website here and Sing Lit Station’s social media pages. To play, simply download a digital copy of the bingo card, take photos of three poems on the MRT panels that fit the various categories on the bingo card, and upload your submissions via a Google Form. The first three successful submissions will win a Kobo reader preloaded with Sing Lit titles.

Photograph: Sing Lit Station

The complete collection of poems and translations can be found here, and commuters can conveniently access them by scanning the QR codes on train panels.

