Joyous Flavours of Holi Mains
Photograph: Tiffin Room

March Exclusive: Tiffin Room’s holy matrimony of rich food, culture and history

Celebrate the vibrance of Holi with a bountiful feast for the senses

Dawson Tan
Written by
Dawson Tan
With March knocking on our doors, so is Holi, India’s Festival of Colours. The vibrant national celebration celebrates the triumph of good over evil and symbolises the seasonal change from winter to spring. While we can’t host large parties to dance and smear colourful powders on each other’s faces due to the big C, Chef Kuldeep Negi of the legendary Tiffin Room has masterfully encapsulated all that celebratory essence in his latest menu, The Joyous Flavours of Holi.

Happening exclusively from March 5 till 19, feast on a charming spread of North Indian delicacies that is designed for gatherings of loved ones and friends in celebration of the feel-good festivities while fine wine pairings are also made available to elevate the joyous occasion. Begin the gastronomical journey with Chef Kuldeep’s Dahi Bhalla Papdi Chaat, a sweet, spiced and tangy starter that features a deep-fried lentil dumpling and crispy bread with tamarind chutney and fresh pomegranates. 

Joyous Flavours of Holi Appetisers
Photograph: Tiffin Room

For appetisers, the Tangdi Kebab – spicy tandoori-grilled chicken leg – and Jhinga Till Pakora – crispy prawn fritter with sesame – seeks to tingle your appetite while the Chole Kulche – chickpea masala curry naan – steals the show with its elegant yet simplistic play of spicy, earthy and tart flavours. Pair them with the Fratelli M/S 2019 from Maharashtra, India, which sports a 50/50 blend of Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Its floral tropical fruity notes are balanced out with a refreshingly crisp acidity that helps cut through the richness and spices of the appetisers.

Arriving in the classic Tiffin Box, our favourite mains were the Darbari Gosht – lamb curry – and the Tawa Fish – herb-crusted fish – as the former treated us with delicate lamb chops drenched in a moreish cardamom and coriander seeds gravy which we had the pleasure to sop up with one too many naans. On the other hand, the latter featured flaky barramundi seared with a rustic rub of refreshing mint and coriander paste to deliver clean herbaceous flavour profiles.

Pair it with the Kanonkop 2017 from Stellenbosch, South Africa, a Pinotage with plush cherry flavours with evocative hints of spice and with ageing, it develops a cassis-like flavour profile that complements Indian cooking. The traditional take on carbohydrates also come alongside the mains such as the fragrant Jeera Rice with cumin seeds, subtly spiced Masala Charmagaj Naan with melon seeds, and the flaky Laccha Parantha wheat bread, which are rounding complements to the meal. 

Joyous Flavours of Holi Desserts
Photograph: Tiffin Room

Perhaps you’ll need to unloosen your belts as desserts come right after with traditional jaggery bites. But it was the Paan Rasgulla that got us truly mesmerised as it blessed us with irresistible luscious betel–leaf flavoured cheese dumplings laid on a bed of devilishly sweet coconut glaze and topped with pistachios. The sinful treat comes paired with a chilled Mas Amiel 2016 from Maury, France, a sweet, fleshly and seductive blend that resembles a port wine to cap off the bountiful feast. The Joyous Flavours of Holi Lunch & Dinner Menu starts from $98 per guest, the vegetarian version starts from $88 per guest and you can opt for the wine pairing that starts from $58.

