Muji is reopening at ION Orchard with special promotions and discounts

Not too long ago on September 2, Muji shut its doors at ION Orchard for a revamp. And just like that in a blink of an eye, Muji has finally announced that the store is making its return to ION Orchard on September 24, set to reopen at 11am.

Fans of long-time favourite minimalist Japanese brand Muji can look forward to a refreshed store that promises a more elevated shopping experience, doubling its garment selection with a wider variety of styles for both men and women.

To mark the occasion, Muji is offering discounts of up to 30 percent across a range of products. Shoppers can snag classic items like the flannel shirts for just $19 (down from $29) and the Cool Touch Cushions for $20 (usually $46). Plus, spend $120 or more in a single receipt, and you’ll get a $10 Muji voucher to sweeten the deal.

Photograph: Muji Singapore

Photograph: Muji Singapore

