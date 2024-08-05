This August 9, Singapore erupts in a vibrant celebration of its 59th birthday. Besides a blessedly long weekend, Singaporeans can look forward to all the pomp and pageantry of the National Day Parade. This year, the six-segment show unfolds with beloved flag flypasts, military drills, community group performances, and nostalgic song and dance to celebrate the story of the little nation that could.

For those who snagged tickets to the parade at the Padang, questions remain: what time does the parade start? What can I look forward to? And for those who didn't, there's lots to find out too, like how to catch the fireworks or where and when to join the planned heartland celebrations. We answer all your burning questions so you can enjoy National Day to the maximum.

What time does the 2024 National Day Parade start?

The National Day Parade officially starts at 6.30pm with the parade and ceremony. However, there is a pre-parade segment at 5.30pm that's worth heading down early for – this segment features float displays, marching bands, and choir and dance performances. Doors open at 4pm anyway, so give yourself plenty of time to get seated.

For a more detailed rundown of the parade and show, check out our NDP guide.

What time are the NDP fireworks in Singapore?

The fireworks show is a perennial favourite among Singaporeans. The initial round of fireworks is expected to go off at around 7.30pm and the main fireworks display from 8pm.

Those in the Padang will have the best seats in the house. But you can also get a fantastic view of the fireworks at these vantage points around Marina Bay. Want to enjoy a good meal while watching the spectacle? These restaurants and bars boast stellar views as well.

Where and when can I catch the flypasts?

Those in the heartlands can be a part of the NDP celebrations too. Keep your eyes peeled for the Fly Our Flag segment from 5.45pm to 6.30pm – helicopters will fly our State Flag along two routes in the heartlands. The Western Route will cross locations like Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok, Jurong, and West Coast while the Eastern Route will pass locations like Seletar, Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris, Bedok, and East Coast.

Six F-16s will also zoom over the heartlands in the Island Flypast from 6pm to 6.30pm. Locations include Clementi, Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Seletar, Punggol and Bendemeer.

Will there be more NDP activities in the heartlands?

That's for sure. Unlike last year, the heartland NDP celebrations will happen a day after, from 4pm to 9pm on August 10. There are the five heartland locations:

Yishun (field beside futsal arena)

Punggol (field beside Waterway Point)

Buona Vista (field beside Buona Vista MRT station)

Bishan (field opposite Bishan MRT Circle Line station)

Paya Lebar (field next to Paya Lebar Quarter 1)

Each of the five districts will have a unique theme. Look forward to carnival games, live performances, and static displays from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and the Singapore Police Force (SPF). You must have a ticket to enter the celebration sites.

How to attend NDP 2024?

Unfortunately, ticket balloting for NDP 2024 has ended. Your best bet is to head to the Marina Bay area to catch the fireworks or watch streams of the full parade.

There are also a ton of events happening from now until August 9 (and even beyond). Check out the best National Day events here.

How to watch NDP 2024 on TV?

If you can't watch the National Day Parade at the Padang itself, then catch all the action on Channel 5, Channel 8, Channel U, Suria, and Vasantham. You can also stream it on Mediacorp Entertainment's YouTube channel or NDPeeps' Facebook and YouTube platforms. More of an audiophile? Listen to the celebrations on CNA938, Capital 958, Warna 942, and Oli 968.

