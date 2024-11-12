New Bahru to hold ‘Merry Market’, featuring over 30 emerging local brands alongside craft workshops this December

Since its sneak peek in June, New Bahru has been making waves in the local scene of homegrown labels, acting as a homebase to several exciting events and pop-ups, including School of Tomorrow, Singapore Design Weekend and the largest edition of sustainable market Green-House.

The streak continues – the lifestyle destination will soon debut its very first instalment of ExtraCurious Activities (ECA), a series of design-led fairs where you’ll be able to discover emerging brands and connect with a community.

Photograph: Romi, A Kind Ooof, Avant Culture Club

And getting the ball rolling is the upcoming Merry Market, set to take place this festive season from December 6 to 8, 2024. Here, explore a curated collection of over 30 emerging local brands across beauty, fashion, food, home goods, and pet care, such as Brewlander, A Kind Ooof, Whytespace, FIN Crafted Goods and Postcard, with exclusive appearances by online-only brands like Romi Beauty, SaltRain, and Avant Culture Club. Shop the very best of sustainable fashion, locally crafted coffee, and eco-conscious skincare, all while supporting brands driven by passion and purpose.

Photograph: Baremetal, Morning, Soilboy

For those feeling crafty, Merry Market offers hands-on activities such as crafting your own snow globe with Soilboy or designing a quirky copper bowl with Baremetal – perfect keepsakes for a memorable holiday season. Little ones will enjoy getting creative with festive crafts, including making fairy wings from dried flowers, and there’s even a Christmas face painting station with Chalk NP pencils.

Don’t miss out on the unique workshops, like Morning’s coffee cocktail experience, where you can learn to make your own coffee cocktail, all while sipping on curated creations from Roku Gin.

Join the merry crowd at Merry Market and find out more here.

