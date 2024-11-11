This thrift store in Singapore utilises artificial intelligence to rehome secondhand clothing, books, and vinyl records

Thrifting is all the talk these days, with thrift stores popping up across our tiny island. Most of them operate mainly in physical locations, as managing and translating vast inventories to an online platform can be quite challenging. However, out of the bulk, one thrift store is tweaking the scene with its usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and e-commerce resale systems to make shopping secondhand more accessible than ever. And that’s none other than Thryft, a secondhand store located at Lower Delta road reselling clothing, books and vinyl records, both online and offline.

Photograph: Mingli Seet

Founded by university friends Jiayu and Eddie in 2019, Thryft is among the rare secondhand stores that has successfully brought their in-store inventory online, enabling users to thrift at their convenience wherever they may be. At their physical space, you’ll be able to find all sorts of clothing for both men and women, alongside secondhand books and vinyl records, all arranged neatly in their spacious space. Most of their items are all 90 percent off their actual retail prices, and have gone through several quality checks to ensure shoppers get the best possible value and condition.

Photograph: Mingli Seet

Thryft started as an university project with a focus on secondhand books, born out of Jiayu and Eddie’s shared passion for sustainability. After bouncing from Peace Centre to their current homebase, Thryft has grown into a treasure trove of thrifted goods – now a drop-off hub for all sorts of pre-loved gems like books, clothes, and vinyl records.

Photograph: Mingli Seet

I think a part of me feels that there are so many things out there that are still in such good condition, and for people to throw them away just because they don't have good avenues to pass them on, is such a waste.

For many, listing our preloved items on Carousell just for a couple of bucks can feel like too much effort, often leading to the urge to simply recycle or drop everything off at the Salvation Army instead. This is precisely where Thryft steps in to take the hassle out of the reselling process, opening up a whole new world for budget-friendly finds. “I think a part of me feels that there are so many things out there that are still in such good condition, and for people to throw them away just because they don't have good avenues to pass them on, is such a waste. So I wanted to find a way to build a system that can facilitate this issue,” Jiayu shares.

Photograph: Mingli Seet

Thanks to the systems and AI they have leveraged on, processes such as pricing and listing items and managing logistics have been streamlined. “At Thryft, we try to use tech to take out any biases and give users a fairer price evaluation of the items that they trade in with us using a data-driven approach,” Jiayu shares. Their tech-driven pricing system ensures fairer values by considering factors such as the original price, condition, and popularity for books, as well as the brand and style for clothing and the edition for vinyl records.

And the good doesn't stop once an item is being rehomed – a portion of their sales are donated to nonprofit organisations and initiatives that address pressing environmental and social issues across our region.

So the next time you’re in the mood to shop, consider giving Thryft a try – you might find something unique while doing a little good for the planet.

HAVE YOU HEARD...

Street artist Banksy’s exhibition arrives in Singapore this December, showcasing more than 170 artworks

Singapore’s largest outdoor dog playground is now at Seletar Aerospace Park

Mandai Wildlife Reserve to launch Singapore’s fifth zoological park ‘Rainforest Wild Asia’ in March 2025