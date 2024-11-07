Subscribe
Looking to shop? Explore these 50 must-visit shops in Singapore, recommended by Time Out

Get ready to shop till you drop

Mingli Seet
Soil Boy, Loop Garms, Aa Furniture
Photograph: Soil Boy, Loop Garms, Aa Furniture
If there’s one thing Singaporeans are masters of, it’s shopping. And though our little island may be compact, there’s definitely no denying that it's packed with an endless stream of shops offering everything you never knew you needed. On top of that, international shoppers are flocking to our city, which means it’s safe to say our shopping scene has never been better.

If you’re not sure where to start, fret not, because we’ve done the curation for you. From vintage furniture and vinyl record stores to a film camera haven for the photography obsessed, thrift stores, local fashion boutiques and more – keep scrolling to uncover the list!

Aa Furniture

Actually

Artifactt

Basheer Graphic Books

Beyond The Vines Design Store

By My Old School

Birkenstock (Duxton Road)

The Bookstore by Books Beyond Borders

Bynd Artisan

Cat Socrates (Joo Chiat)

Choice Cuts Goods + Coffee

CO Play

Colony Clothing

Crane Joo Chiat

Curated Records

Casual Poet Library

Grafunkt

GINLEE Studio

Grassroots Book Room

Hands On Film

HonsiePonsie

Huls Gallery

Kaeru Thrift

Knuckles & Notch

Loop Garms

Lorgan's the Retro Store

LUMINE

Manifesto

MASH Keyboard

Yenidraws

Mud Rock Ceramics

Musicology

Vintagewknd

Open Door Store

Our Barehands

Our Second Nature

r y e (New Bahru)

Ronggeng Records

RetroCrates

The Sea Apple Create Store

Soilboy

Shrub

Sojao

Studio Yono

Supermama

Swee Lee Clarke Quay

The Fashion Pulpit

The Née Vintage Store

The Nursery

The Paper Bunny

Thrifteyseconds

