Night Safari launches revamped 280m-long Pangolin trail and an all-new Asian bull elephant habitat

Singapore's iconic nature nocturnal park – the first of its kind in the world – turns 30 this year, and coinciding with this milestone comes two newly added attractions – say hello to the revamped Pangolin trail, and an all-new Asian bull elephant habitat.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group (Left) Revamped pangolin trail (Right) Ann-new bull elephant habitat

The revamped Pangolin trail is the first fully sheltered walking trail at the Night Safari, featuring 15 exhibits including six never-seen-before ones and four mixed species habitats. In total, there are now 11 amazing Southeast Asian species, namely the Sunda pangolin, Sunda slow loris, spotted giant flying squirrel, barn owl, Malayan fish owl, lesser mouse deer, small toothed palm civet, common palm civet, leopard cat, binturong and oriental small-clawed otter.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group (Left) Sunda pangolin (Right) Sunda slow loris

The star of the trail? It’s none other than the three Sunda pangolin exhibits housing five Sunda pangolins. These amazing creatures are unfortunately the world’s most trafficked wild mammal. Out of the five pangolins, four of which were rescued and rehabilitated by the Mandai Wildlife Group. And now, we’re lucky enough to be able to observe this critically endangered species up close.

Along the trail, there will also be an interactive ranger station facilitated by experts to educate guests about the Sunda pangolins. You’ll also be able to find out ways to support Mandai Wildlife Group’s dedicated conservation efforts to save this species.

And until January 1, 2025, don’t miss the chance to get up close and personal with the pangolins during a special feeding session at 8.45pm daily.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Asian bull elephant Chawang in his new habitat

That’s not all – Night Safari's legendary Asian bull elephant, Chawang, has also found a new home at the brand new bull elephant habitat boasting a space of over 4,300 square metres. Guests can admire this majestic giant from a lookout deck, marking the first time visitors can see an Asian elephant on foot at Night Safari.

Find out more about Night Safari’s 30th anniversary and its happenings here.

MORE TO CHECK OUT

Tampines 1 mall gets a revamp with 68 additional stores including new food, fashion and lifestyle brands

We dined at the popular new Italian restaurant Fortuna to find out if it’s worth the hype

illumi Singapore celebrates Halloween this October with trick-or-treat activities, face painting and roving acts