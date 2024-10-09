Subscribe
illumi Singapore celebrates Halloween this October with trick-or-treat activities, face painting and roving acts

There is no extra cost for tickets during the Halloween festive period

Mingli Seet
Written by
Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
illumi by Cavalia
Photograph: illumi by Cavalia
Who says Halloween can’t have a bit of glitz? illumi is here to prove otherwise. If you haven’t heard, illumi is the world’s largest illumination event which recently arrived in Singapore, with their stay extending till February 2, 2025. This means the event will celebrate various festive seasons throughout the year. And up next? Halloween.

illumi’s Halloween event will take place from October 19 to November 13, featuring sparkly and spooky decorations that are great for photo opportunities. But it’s not just about snapping pics – there’ll be plenty of family-friendly activities to dive into as well. First up, we’ve got a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt where visitors are tasked to gather candies scattered across the nine worlds. Then, get your face painted to get into the Halloween spirit. And there’s more: enjoy tarot card reading sessions, roving performances, carnival rides, and more. 

There is no extra cost for tickets during the Halloween festive period. To purchase your tickets, visit illumi’s page here.

