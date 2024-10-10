Tampines 1 mall gets a revamp with 68 additional stores including new food, fashion and lifestyle brands

Tampines 1 just got a glow up with 68 new retail offerings – this includes 12 new-to-market concept stores made up of a handful of Singaporean fashion brands. With this, Tampines 1 now boasts an impressive 200 retail options, featuring a diverse mix of local and international fashion brands, as well as lifestyle and food and beverage choices.

What are some of the new stores at Tampines 1 shopping mall?

Tampines 1 welcomes homegrown fashion brands like By Invite Only, From There On, Love, Bonito, The Closet Lover, and The Editor’s Market. Food lovers are in for a treat with new culinary offerings, including the first heartland outlets of Sinpopo Coffee, known for serving up delicious Peranakan cuisine, and premium matcha dessert chain108 Matcha Saro. The mall also introduces exciting new dining concepts such as Haruyama Udon by the Collin’s Group, Namu Bulgogi by Seorae Group, Roman-Kan by Fruit Paradise, and S.O.S Chicken by Wine Connection.

The mall’s makeover is part of the newest ‘#StyleRedefined’ campaign whose goal is to improve the retail experience through a lineup of activities from now till November 3, 2024.

To kick off the celebrations, a series of family-friendly Halloween-themed workshops will take place on October 18. Shoppers can also enjoy some great offers: until October 13, a mini luggage set valued at $39 is up for redemption with a minimum spend of $120, or $150 for supermarket purchases. Following that, from October 14 to November 3, shoppers who spend a minimum of $200 (or $250 for supermarket purchases) can redeem a digital camera worth $79.

