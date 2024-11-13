The holidays are just around the corner and if you’re not planning to stick around these parts for the festive season, you’ll want to consider Scoot’s new flight offerings.



The low-cost carrier has just unveiled its exciting new routes to Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Padang in Indonesia, and Shantou in China, all of which will have several weekly flights. If you’re considering a holiday or two in these cities, here’s what you can expect.

Photograph: Scoot

You’ll find pristine beaches and unique wildlife in Phu Quoc, likely why its National Park is recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Best of all, it’s the only destination in Vietnam with a 30-day visa-free policy, so you’ll have easy access to this tropical haven, ideal for both adventure and relaxation. Scoot will begin flights to Phu Quoc on December 20, 2024, with three services per week, increasing to five weekly flights starting January 25, 2025.



Photograph: Scoot

Padang, the capital of West Sumatra, is famous not only for being the birthplace of delicious nasi padang, but also for its rich Minangkabau culture. You’ll also find plenty of scenic beaches for surfing and chilling in the sun. Get excited because Scoot will operate four flights per week to Padang starting from January 6, 2025.



Photograph: Scoot

Like many other cities in China, Shatou is a destination with a rich cultural heritage. This coastal city in Guangdong province is also known for its Chaoshan cuisine, which often features fresh seafood. While you’re there, you’ll want to stroll down Shantou Small Park to see the memorial hall of Dr Sun Yat-sen at Zhongshan Memorial Pavilion or escape to Nan Ao Island for blue skies, sandy beaches and majestic mountains. Scoot will operate three flights per week to Shatou, with the earliest being on January 16, 2025.



Alongside these new additions, you can also look forward to more weekly flights between existing routes – so there’s no excuse to miss out on a holiday. Starting December 20, 2024, there will be 21 weekly flights to Koh Samui, an increase of seven flights, while Jakarta will have 19 weekly flights starting November 24, 2024.



Flights to Phu Quoc, Padang and Shantou are now available for booking via Scoot’s website and mobile app. One-way economy class fares start from $135 to Phu Quoc, $119 to Padang, and $169 to Shantou, inclusive of taxes.



