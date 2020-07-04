Selected cinemas in Singapore are set to reopen on July 13

Good news for film enthusiasts – cinemas can reopen their doors from July 13. But not without implementing safety guidelines including safe distancing measures and capping the number of customers per hall to a maximum of 50. It's been three months since cinemas islandwide were forced to go dark on March 26 as part of the circuit breaker measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Due to the global crisis, many major film studios pushed back their biggest releases as cinemas closed, attendance dropped and mass gatherings are advised against. Hence, the cancelling of film festivals and events too. Films that were scheduled to release early this year include the live-action remake of Mulan, the sequel to A Quiet Place, and the latest Bond installment No Time To Die.

However, things are starting to look up as restaurants, shops and attractions resume operations as part of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening plans which began on June 19. And from July 13, film buffs can look forward to snapping up tickets to watch the remakes, sequels, prequels, and originals that you've missed at selected cinemas including Golden Village, Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw Theatres, Filmgarde, WE Cinemas, The Projector, Eaglewing Cinematics, Carnival Cinemas, and Salt Media@Capital Tower.

You don't have to go solo, either. According to Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), friends and families of up to five may sit together in cinemas without having to adhere to the one-metre safe distancing requirement. Looks like date night at the movies is back on track for lovebirds. However, different groups of patrons must comply with the one-metre safe distancing requirement. Nonetheless, all patrons will have to wear a mask at all times, even inside the cinema hall – with the exception of consuming your popcorn and drink.

Can't decide which cinema to check out first? Read our guide on independent and alternative cinemas in Singapore including The Projector and Salt Media@Capital Tower.

