Sing along to 'Home' from your window this Saturday at 7.55pm

We could all do with a little cheer in our lives right now, and this nationwide karaoke session aims to do just that. Raise your voice on Saturday evening at 7.55pm for a massive singalong to Home by Dick Lee, one of Singapore's most beloved National Day songs. In an interview Time Out did with Dick Lee back in 2018, he explains it best: "I’m proud to say that I contributed to the evolution of our Singaporean identity through the creation of our first folk song Home which was written 20 years ago and still sung today."

Like the Clap for #SGUnited initiative that took place late last month, Sing Together Singapore also hopes to rally Singapore together to express thanks for our frontline workers and migrant workers. This comes as the city reports its fourth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases. It also hopes to lift spirits in order to keep us united as we hunker down during the extended 'circuit breaker' period that was recently announced.

The Sing Together initiative is led by Mediacorp, and will feature the 900-strong Voices of Singapore choir, composer Dick Lee, Rahimah Rahim, Shabir, Taufik Batisah as well as some of your favourites local artistes like Desmond Tan, Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Vernetta Lopez.

To participate, tune into one of Mediacorp's TV channels, radio stations or social media pages – it'll also be live-streamed on SPH Radio, the Camokakis radio stations and Gov.sg Facebook page. You're then encouraged to belt out in song from your window or balcony, waving torchlights if you can. Record a snippet of your performance and upload it on social media with the hashtags: #singtogetherSG, #SingaporeTogether and #stayhomeforSG for a chance to be featured in the music video that'll be released at 10.30pm on the same day.

You can also lend support to those most affected by donating to the organisations that need them most. This includes the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME); Project Chulia Street, which delivers care packages to migrant workers and Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2).

