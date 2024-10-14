Singapore Airlines and Scoot to offer over 420,000 discounted tickets at this year’s ‘Time To Fly’ travel fair

As 2024 draws to a close, our thoughts turn to one thing: holidays. But let’s be real – jet-setting during the festive season, whether it’s a quick trip around the region or a long-haul flight to the other side of the world, can really make your wallet weep. Fortunately, Singapore Airlines’ ‘Time To Fly’ travel fair is back and this time bigger than ever, set to take place from October 25 to 27, 2024, at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 401 and 402.

With over 420,000 discounted tickets in total up for grabs from Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot, this fair is not to be missed. Singapore Airlines will be offering discounts on more than 200,000 Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class round-trip tickets from Singapore to 78 global destinations, valid for travel from January to September 2025. Meanwhile, SIA’s budget buddy Scoot will also be hopping on the bandwagon to offer discounts on 220,000 ScootPlus and Economy Class one-way tickets to 57 destinations, valid for travel from November 2024 to October 2025.

The discounts will include SIA’s newest destinations: Brussels, London Gatwick, and upcoming services to Beijing’s Daxing International Airport. As for Scoot, the promotions will cover trips across Asia and Europe, including newly added destinations Kertajati (Greater Bandung), Koh Samui, and Malacca.

At the fair, there will also be activities and exclusive giveaways to partake in, including a lucky draw where participants can stand a chance to win SIA Business Class round-trip tickets along with complimentary hotel accommodation to Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Istanbul. And there’s more – they will also be giving away round-trip SIA Business Class tickets with hotel stays to Bangkok, Male, and Phuket, as well as Scoot vouchers worth up to $5,000.

KrisShop will also unveil new merchandise, including limited-edition figurines featuring an exciting mystery character. And if you're ready to splurge, keep in mind that the top Kris+ spender at the fair will have a shot at winning a luxurious four-day, three-night trip to the Maldives (eligible for customers who purchase travel packages from participating travel agents via Kris+).

Apart from the physical fair, sales will run online as well from October 25 to November 7, 2024, via SIA and Scoot’s websites, mobile applications, and their appointed travel agents.

