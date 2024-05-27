Singapore’s Koon Seng Road has been named one of the most beautiful streets in the world

Earlier this year, the Time Out team picked Cecil Street as the coolest street in Singapore for 2024, as part of our overarching ranking of coolest streets around the world. Despite its seemingly cold and steely appearance, the oft-overlooked stretch along the business district is packed with fun – from swanky wine bars to a golf simulation centre and trendy coffee cafés.

If we’re zooming in solely on aesthetic beauty, however, there are plenty of pretty streets across the city that we’d cast our radar over. And according to Condé Nast Traveler, Koon Seng Road in the Joo Chiat area takes the title as one of the most beautiful streets in the world – ranked at 46th place globally out of a total list of 71, and second in Southeast Asia.

Old Town in Colmar, France, scores first place, followed by Brunngasse in Breinz, Switzerland, and Setenil de las Bodegas in Spain taking the second and third spots respectively.

As for eye-pleasing streets in Asia, we have Jinli Street in Chengdu, China (#11) and Tetsugaku no Michi in Kyoto, Japan (#17) making the top 20. The latter isn’t the only place in Japan to be highlighted for its breathtaking beauty though; There’s also Sagano Bamboo Forest (#25), a highly popular tourist spot also commonly known as Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, which also happens to be located in Kyoto. Hội An in Vietnam sits just one spot above Singapore at 45th place, while Soi Romanee in Phuket, Thailand and ​​Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul, Korea score 52nd and 62nd respectively.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, Koon Seng Road was selected for its row of pastel-hued shophouses, which “pay homage to a more traditional approach to life” in contrast to our futuristic “glossy skyscrapers and highly efficient public transportation”.

The Koon Seng stretch is easily one of the most colourful places in Singapore, and it’s with good reason that it has appeared in plenty of postcards and paintings. Visit local souvenir stores and you’ll even find it appearing in the form of stickers, fridge magnets, scarves, and other types of merch. In fact, the larger Katong area that Koon Seng is situated within was named as Time Out Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood in 2021 – so we wholeheartedly approve of this pick.

Here’s a list of the top 20 most beautiful streets in the world:

Old Town in Colmar, France Brunngasse in Breinz, Switzerland Setenil de las Bodegas, Spain Águeda, Portugal Washington Street in Brooklyn, New York Rua do Bom Jesus in Recife, Brazil Montmartre in Paris, France Mykonos, Greece Pretoria, South Africa Rue du Petit Champlain in Quebec City, Canada Jinli Street in Chengdu, China Aldama Street in ​​San Miguel De Allende, Mexico Zrinyi Utca Street in Budapest, Hungary Tohid Tunnel in Tehran, Iran Bruges, Belgium Burano, Italy Tetsugaku no Michi in Kyoto, Japan Gamla Stan in Stockholm, Sweden Shambles in York, England Calleja de las Flores in Cordoba, Spain

Check out the full list of 71 most beautiful streets in the world here.



