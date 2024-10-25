They say every dog has its day and if you’ve got a special pup in your life, that day cannot come any sooner thanks to the newly-opened Fort Canine Swimming Club. This pet recreation centre has everything you need to give your furbaby the spa day it deserves – a mineral-rich doggy pool, expert dog physiotherapy services, a grooming salon, and even a pet-friendly cafe for you to fuel up together with your pup.



Photograph: Fort Canine Swimming Club

The indoor pool is built by the team behind Mutts & Mittens, a trusted pet boarding service and daycare centre. It’s the largest indoor dog pool in Singapore and its waters come enriched with skin-soothing minerals like magnesium, sans salt – that means even sensitive-skinned furbabies can join the fun. That’s not the only thing to rave about – the pool also has sloped floors, rest areas for pets, and life jackets for pups that need extra floatation help. Did we mention the water is also perfectly heated? The club’s opening promotion entitles you to a one-hour swimming session at $38. You’ll be able to admit one dog and up to two adults and have 30 minutes of access to their shower cubicles and drying areas. Do note you’ll have to bring your own hair dryer.



If your pup’s got aches and pains, check out The Pet Physio for pet physiotherapy services that include dry needling, laser therapy, peripheral magnetic stimulation, and hydrotherapy. No, we’re definitely not jealous.

Send your furbaby for a grooming session with The Pets Workshop, a grooming centre that also has multiple outlets islandwide. For $30, the herbal spa treatment promises to address skin conditions in animals, such as eczema and yeast infections.

Be sure to stock up on all your pet’s essentials – bedding, treats, toys, and more – at Heads Up For Tails. And when everyone’s stomachs start rumbling, chow down on Rollin’s cheese-crusted hot dogs at the pet-friendly café. Fuel up on its cheesy beef bolognese ($15.90) and finger foods like mozzarella cheese sticks ($6.90).

Book a swim for you and your pup here.

Fort Canine Swimming Club is located at 3B River Valley Road, #01-07, Singapore 179021 and is open daily from 11am-9pm.