SIX The Musical Review: Breathing new life into history through pop anthems

SIX The Musical took Singapore’s Sands Theatre by storm last week, with a stripped-back set that allowed the six wives of King Henry VIII to fully dominate the stage, all while an electrifying live band kept the energy high and never missed a beat.

Photograph: BASE

If you don't already know, here’s the gist: SIX rewrites history, casting Henry VIII’s wives in a fierce competition to see who had the most tragic story. Spoiler alert: it turns out Henry’s fame was all thanks to them. The show flips the script, giving these women the power to reclaim their stories and take control of their legacies, presenting their tales through current day pop anthems.

In just 80 minutes with no intermission, the show delivered an unstoppable stream of bangers, sprinkled with perfect comedic timing and killer vocals – an absolute royal treat if you ask us. And as the audience, we weren’t just passive spectators – we were part of the action, with stage banter and glittery light sticks that made us feel like honorary cast members.

Photograph: BASE

But it’s not just a catchy tune-fest. SIX has become an anthem for female empowerment, shining a light on the strength and resilience of these often-forgotten women. Tackling topics like beauty, abuse, and the disunity among women, it sparks conversations about women’s roles and struggles in society.

SIX The Musical will run at the Sands Theatre until December 2, and tickets are still available for purchase here.

