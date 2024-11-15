Mister Donut to launch Pikachu and Poké Ball doughnuts in an exclusive collaboration with Pokémon this December

Matcha doughnuts, Ya Kun Kaya Toast doughnuts, sweet potato doughnuts – Mister Donut has done it all this year with all sorts of collaborations and interesting seasonal flavours. To end the year with a bang, the brand will be collaborating with Pokémon to release two adorable treats.

From this December 1 to January 19 next year, you can get your hands on Pikachu doughnuts ($4.50) stuffed with chocolate whipped cream and coated with banana-flavoured chocolate. And there’s also the Pon De Poké Ball ($3.50), a spin on the classic chewy Pon De Ring doughnut but coated with a berry-flavoured and smooth white chocolate glaze instead.

Those looking to share can get the special Pokémon bundle ($16) which comes with one Pikachu doughnut, one Pon De Poké Ball, and your choice of four Pon De Ring doughnuts of any flavour. Apart from scoring up to 11% off on the bundle, the doughnuts will also come packaged in a limited edition Pikachu-themed box.

To ward off the hoarders, Mister Donut will be implementing a maximum purchase limit of two Pokémon bundles or two Pokémon doughnuts per customer each day.

