Singapore Zoo and Bird Paradise have new Snoopy installations similar to that of Jeju’s famous Snoopy Garden

If you’ve always yearned to visit Korea’s famous Snoopy Garden – a sprawling nature park in Jeju full of Peanuts-themed character installations – here’s your chance to do so without setting foot on a plane.

Well, sort of. Mandai Wildlife Reserve has brought in a series of life-sized installations featuring Snoopy & Friends, which are currently scattered across the Singapore Zoo and Bird Paradise as part of the comic franchise’s 50th anniversary celebrations. And these look very much like the ones you can find in Korea. Titled ‘Snoopy Beagle Scouts at Festive Wild-erland’, this gamified experience includes trails with checkpoints and digital missions. Upon successful completion of all the tasks, you’ll be rewarded with exclusive Snoopy keepsake badges.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Along the way, you'll come across a handful of photo spots featuring the endearing Peanuts gang – including a giant inflatable camping tent with the beloved Beagle snoozing on top, and a campfire setting where you can chill out on a log bench with Snoopy, Woodstock, and the rest of the Beagle Scouts. Keep a lookout for Charlie Brown too!

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Speaking of camping, the zoo's Glamping in the Wild sessions are back, this time in a special Snoopy edition. You’ll get to sleep in a cosy dome fitted with actual beds and adorable Peanuts-themed decor.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Aside from that, try your hand at sketching your own Peanuts comic strip, say hi to character mascots, and get in on the festive fun at the Christmas market at Mandai Wildlife West, the free-access public space that serves as a prelude to the various animal parks at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.Your canine pals are welcome in this area too – you could even channel Snoopy and Charlie Brown by dressing up for the best dressed competition together.

‘Snoopy Beagle Scouts at Festive Wild-erland’ is running from November 2, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Find out more via Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s website.





