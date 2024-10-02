Teddy bear-themed restaurant Kumachan Onsen isn’t the only place to enjoy a cutesy hot pot experience in Singapore. Hot on the heels of that comes Singapore’s very first Miffy hot pot pop-up restaurant with adorable Miffy-shaped chicken collagen blocks that melt into a comforting broth. Pick from a whopping six soup bases and a variety of proteins, and top it up with some addictive finger food like tater tots with Taiwan mochi balls. You can even opt for free-flow bubble tea at an additional $3.90.

This dining experience opens on October 15, 2024, and will be running at Taiwanese restaurant Wong Fu Fu for an unspecified limited period of time.

When is the Miffy hotpot pop-up happening in Singapore?

This Miffy hotpot restaurant will be around for a temporary period of time starting from October 15, 2024. No specific end date has been mentioned yet, so you’d probably want to head down as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Where is Singapore’s Miffy hotpot restaurant?

The Miffy hotpot pop-up will be held at Wong Fu Fu, a Taiwanese restaurant located at 776 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198744. It’s a stone’s throw from the Haji Lane area, with the nearest MRT station being Bugis MRT.

Is this Miffy hotpot restaurant halal?

Wong Fu Fu is officially halal certified by MUIS, so yes, the Miffy hotpot sets will also be made using halal ingredients.

How much is a Miffy hotpot set?

The hotpots are mini-sized ones suitable for one pax, and are priced between $24.90 to $28.80 depending on the protein you’ve chosen (chicken breast, sliced meef, mixed seafood, and sliced chicken and beef). This comes with a serving of mixed vegetables as well as one serving of Miffy-shaped collagen stock.

Is there a minimum spending amount?

There’s no minimum dollar value that diners need to hit, but each guest will need to make a minimum order of one food item per person, excluding drinks. This applies to both adults and children alike.

Does the Miffy hotpot restaurant pop-up cater to food allergies?

There are different hotpot sets available for your choosing, so those with seafood allergies can always just order the ones with chicken and/or beef instead. However, do note that there are no meat-free hotpot options, and the collagen broth block that comes with each set is chicken-based.

There are a couple of vegetarian-friendly sides like the truffle fries with truffle mayo dip and cheese sticks with mayo dip.

Will Wong Fu Fu’s regular menu be available during the Miffy collaboration?

Yes, Wong Fu Fu’s full menu will continue to run throughout the Miffy pop-up, so not to worry if you’re not a fan of the character and just want a bite of the eatery’s classic Taiwanese dishes.

