As far as hot pot restaurants go, we haven’t seen anything quite like this in Singapore. On September 20, the popular Kumachan Onsen from Hokkaido, Japan, opened its first outlet in Orchard Road. And its main offering is sure to melt your heart – it specialises in adorable teddy bear hot pots which feature a frozen ‘kuma-chan’ or ‘bear’ sitting in an ‘onsen’ or ‘hot spring’. Each bear is also topped with a cute ‘towel’ made of daikon to complete its look. As hot water is added, it slowly melts into a flavourful broth perfect for pairing with vegetables and meat.

Photograph: Kumachan Onsen

These are served as personal hot pot sets priced affordably from $15.80. After choosing your hot pot flavour, pick your main ingredient, with options like chicken ($15.80) or beef karubi ($16.80). Each individual set also comes with assorted vegetables and the choice to add on either steamed chicken gyozas or noodles.

Photograph: Kumachan Onsen

Six hot pot flavours are available, and they’re all inspired by different types of hot springs. Depending on what you pick, you’ll either get a white, red or brown bear. The restaurant’s signature broth is ‘The Hot Spring of Health’ which features a nourishing and rich collagen soup base. Other flavours include ‘The Hot Spring of Whitening’ which has a classic Japanese white miso stock, ‘The Hot Spring of Longevity’ which is a spicy broth reminiscent of mapo tofu, and ‘The Hot Spring of Fortune’ which features a bonito-based soup bursting with umami.

Photograph: Kumachan Onsen

On top of its signature hot pots, Kumachan Onsen also offers yakiniku – Japanese grilled meat. Prices for an individual set start from $10.90 for 100 grams of beef karubi and beef tongue, and each set comes with rice, kimchi, and a soup. Pair your meats with special housemade original, spicy, and shio tare sauces.

Not in the mood for hot pot or yakiniku? Kumachan Onsen also offers a small selection of Japanese curry rice, hot stone bowls, and donburi.

Kumachan Onsen is open daily from 11.30am to 10pm at #07-10, Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896.

