Singapore's first Miffy-themed hot pot restaurant pop-up is opening this October 2024

Those who revel in the novelty of character-themed cafés would be delighted to hear that Singapore’s very first Miffy-themed hot pot dining experience is hopping into town this mid-October, bringing a refreshing touch of whimsy to what would otherwise be a regular soupy meal. This very demure, very cutesy pop-up will be hosted in Taiwanese restaurant Wong Fu Fu at North Bridge Road, and will start next week on October 15, 2024, running for an unspecified limited period of time.

With handmade Miffy-shaped chicken collagen stock that eventually melts into a comforting broth, this character-themed hot pot collaboration brings to mind Kumachan Onsen, a famous ‘melting’ teddy bear hot pot restaurant from Japan that recently opened in Singapore.

Photograph: Wong Fu Fu

There are six soup bases to choose from, namely tom yum, dashi kelp, kimchi, szechuan mala, kung fu herbal, and the locally inspired ‘shiok prawn’. Given that these are all mini sets in individual portions, you can go straight for what you fancy most without having to fight over flavours with your dining pals – another plus point.

Prices vary between $24.90 to $28.90 depending on your desired protein. There are four options: sliced chicken breast, sliced beef, mixed seafood, and sliced chicken and beef. Each set is inclusive of the collagen broth and also comes with a serving of vegetables including leafy greens, mushrooms, and sweet corn – along with carrots sliced in the shapes of stars and the adorable Dutch bunny.

Photograph: Wong Fu Fu

Carbs are not part of the sets, but that’s because the restaurant offers the flexibility to order them as add-ons (from $2.90). While Chinese ramen and Korean ramyeon are on the menu, we’d go straight from the pearl rice or Taiwan egg fried rice as these come with an added Miffy-themed element – all the better for your cute foodie flatlays. You can also opt for an additional serving of the Miffy and Boris chicken collagen stock if you’ve slurped yours up all too quickly.



If you’re a bubble tea fanatic whose limits don’t exist with your favourite beverage, make sure you take advantage of the free-flow bubble milk tea and drinks bar. This usually costs $8.90 at Wong Fu Fu, but you’ll only need to make a discounted top-up of $3.90 with any order of a Miffy mini hot pot set.

Photograph: Wong Fu Fu

You can also order sides ($12.90 to $14.90) that come in limited-edition Miffy snack boxes. Pick from six types:



Tater tots with Taiwan mochi balls

Truffle fries with truffle mayo dip

Golden fries with mentaiko mayo

Taiwan salt & pepper chicken

Cheese stick (6 pieces) with mayo dip

Nacho cheese fries

During this time, Wong Fu Fu will still be operating as per normal so Taiwanese classics like braised beef noodles, herbal soup, and rice bowls are also up for orders. Wong Fu Fu is located in a quaint shophouse at 776 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198744 – a bunny hop, skip, and jump from Haji Lane/Kampong Glam and Bugis MRT station.

Stay tuned for more updates on this Miffy hot pot pop-up in Singapore via Wong Fu Fu’s Instagram page.

